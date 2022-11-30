The New Mexico High School Coaches Association All-Star Football game will feature athletes from Roswell, Goddard, New Mexico Military Institute, Dexter and Hagerman this Saturday at the Bulldog Bowl in Artesia.
Three Goddard and Roswell High athletes were selected to play for the NMHSCA 2022 Large School Football Teams.
Goddard senior middle linebacker Colton Franzoy, senior offensive lineman Albert Montoya and senior linebacker Hector Salvarrey were all selected for the NMHSCA 2022 Large School Red Football Team. Roswell senior offensive linebacker Adrian Anaya was also selected for the Red team.
The 2022 Large School Red Football Team is coached by La Cueva High School's head coach Brandon Back.
Roswell senior guard Jesus Campos and senior defensive end Robert Truex was selected for the NMHSCA 2022 Large School Green Football Team. The Green Team is coached by Volcano Vista High School head coach Chad Wallin.
For the small school teams, Hagerman senior wide receiver David Chacon and senior guard Adam Madrid were both selected for the 2022 Small School Green Football Team. Along with the Bobcats, Dexter middle linebacker Tanner Brisco and NMMI senior quarterback Juan Badillo is also playing for the Green Team.
The 2022 Small School Green Football Team is coached by West Las Vegas football head coach Adrian Gonzales and the 2022 Small School Green Football Team is coached by Ruidoso High School football head coach Kief Johnson.
The participating athletes arrive on Thursday. On Saturday, the game starts at 12 p.m. for the small schools game and at 3 p.m. for the large schools.
