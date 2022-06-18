The Lions Hondo Little League had its closing ceremonies Saturday, June 11 to give recognition to kids and the parents who support them.
Despite minor audio issues and high temperatures, the closing ceremonies were completed. The festivities opened with Lions Hondo President Josh Torres talking about the importance of competing in Little League and its value to the children in it.
“This baseball thing helps these kids in a lot of different ways,” Torres said. “Yeah, you can become better ballplayers progressively throughout the season and that’s just expected, but the things that we really want to promote here are citizenship, doing your due diligence to the community, discipline, showing up for practice, camaraderie.
"You and I both know that the MLB is a longshot. It’s OK to dream and have that as your aspiration but it’s 100% that we will all become young men and women. We want our kids to transition out of our program to the high school programs and compete, but ultimately, we want them to become good citizens, and that’s what we are really about.”
Torres then thanked the kids, parents, coaches, sponsors and veteran photographer David Rocha for all the support they have provided on and off the field. Torres said that the parents and the community are a big part of Lions Hondo.
Torres said he wants parents and their kids to reintegrate into the community and let the kids air out excess energy, not only for their well-being but also to interact with the surrounding areas like Dexter and Hagerman through baseball.
After Torres' opening speech, the kids were provided their rings and trophies for achievements during the season.
The home run derby followed the award ceremonies, and kids from different teams participated. Ultimately, Trey Burrola with the Lions Hondo Yankees won the derby.
Joel Gonzalez De Los Santos, the parent of Lions Hondo Yankees' Eric Gonzales, was there to support his son and participate in the festivities himself. Santos said he shows his son his support by showing up to practice.
“It feels amazing watching my son,” Santos said. “I’m proud of him for doing his best, knowing the sport of baseball, and making a difference.”
Lions Hondo Little League will participate in district tournaments starting June 24. The Minors tournament will be at the Noon Optimist Little League park, and the Majors will take place in Artesia. The winners will head to the state champions starting approximately July 10.
