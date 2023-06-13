The Lions Hondo Little League had its annual closing celebration for the 2023 year at the Lions Hondo Fields on Saturday with dozens of young athletes, parents and coaches in attendance.
"The people make it," Lions Hondo coach and equipment manager Leroy Prudencio said. "We enjoy the players showing up and have a good time to close out our great season. Everybody played well this season and I like that our kids get the reward that they worked for."
Several awards were given to all divisions from pee wee through the majors. The attendees get to enjoy some hotdogs and refreshments with the grill manned by LHLL Vice President Richard Toscano. The young athletes also got to participate in the home run derby in the minors field and their younger siblings get to enjoy the water slides.
"The biggest things we are trying to promote here are a positive attitude and good sportsmanship," Lions Hondo President Josh Torres said. "Of course, winning ball games is a goal, but there is a lot more you can get out of these little league sports like character, teamwork, camaraderie. Those are the things we are pushing the hardest. Ultimately, we will become adults, so I feel like the things we teach the kids here not only promote them to follow their dreams but also promotes them to become better adults. It's what we need in this day and age."
With the regular season ending, the little league all-stars begin. The selected Lions Hondo all-star teams are going through a twice-a-day training, one in the morning and one in the afternoon throughout the next two weeks. Torres said that the kids that are in the all-stars will be ready for the postseason.
"You're talking about a commitment," Torres said. "These kids are going to enjoy some good extra baseball in the postseason, but it's going to come at a cost. Their summer is going to get used up with this process but these kids that get selected for this are ready to give their summer for something like this. They thrive on these situations. So, I wish them all luck and I give them one bit of advice: Enjoy the moment. These are the things that you will look back on when you're a little bit older and talk about when you are all men. So, enjoy it and take it all in because these are awesome, awesome experiences."
The Lions Hondo Little League and Noon Optimist Little League have posted their all-star selections for the postseason. The selections will be included in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.