The Lions Hondo Little League had its annual closing celebration for the 2023 year at the Lions Hondo Fields on Saturday with dozens of young athletes, parents and coaches in attendance.

"The people make it," Lions Hondo coach and equipment manager Leroy Prudencio said. "We enjoy the players showing up and have a good time to close out our great season. Everybody played well this season and I like that our kids get the reward that they worked for."

