The Alien Motor Speedway has released the results of Saturday's championship races.
Joel King from Artesia took first place in the United States Racing Association modifieds class featured race. Roswell's Bryan Cain came in second and third place went to Kade Ogle from Lubbock, Texas.
In the USRA stock cars class, it was Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo in first in the featured race. Dustin White from Lamesa, Texas took second place and AJ Dancer from Red Rock, Texas was second.
Matthew Machen from Roswell took first place in the USRA hobby stocks class featured race, followed by Nathan Machen, and another Roswell resident, David Males.
Jerod Candelaria from Roswell was first in the INEX Legends class featured race. Previous winner of the INEX legends, Nicklaus Herrera from Ruidoso Downs, placed second, and Ed Garrett from Artesia took third.
In the bombers class featured race, Dexter's Jana Cooper took first place, followed by fellow Dexter resident Baby Brisco. Third place went to Payton Pena from Roswell.
Roswell's Jayden Collins won first in the Deanna's Cubby junior cyclones division. Collins was followed by Savannah Price from Roswell; Hudson Kermode, also from Roswell, took third place.
The next race is the "Back-2-School Night" this coming Saturday.
