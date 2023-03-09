The Roswell Independent School District had its Early Bird Invitational at the Roswell Wool Bowl on Friday and the results are in.
For the Roswell High School boys, junior Lonicio Macias placed third and sophomore Luis Godoy placed ninth in the boys’ 200-meter dash. Macias also placed third in the 400-meter dash and third in the boys’ triple jump. Senior Jaison Hicks and sophomore Donavan Morales placed second and fourth in the boys’ long jump. Hicks also placed second in the boys’ triple jump. Sophomore Noah Lynn placed fourth in the boys’ discus. Roswell also placed second in the 4X800-meter relay.
Senior Malia Dumlao placed first in the 100-meter hurdles for the Roswell High girls. Sophomore Bryana Castro placed fifth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Senior Angela Monreal and Castro placed third in the girls’ long jump. Sophomore Alma Aguilar placed second in the girl's javelin.
For the Goddard girls, sophomore Wileily Labori and junior Sayra Hernandez placed fourth and fifth respectively in the girls’ 3200-meter run. Goddard also placed third in the girls’ 4X200-meter relay.
For the Goddard boys, junior Hector Arrietta placed fifth in the boys’ 400-meter dash. Goddard boys also placed third in both 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays.
For Gateway Christian, freshman Alani Magill placed first in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, third in the 100-meter hurdles, and fifth in the 200-meter dash. Junior Emily Martin placed fifth in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Freshman Kallie Wigley placed third in the girls’ high jump and fourth in the triple jump.
For Hagerman High School, sophomore Jevon Aguilar placed first in the boys’ 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Senior David Chacon placed second in the boys’ shotput and discus throw, and Chacon also placed fourth in the boys’ javelin throw. For the Hagerman girls, senior April Necaise placed second in the girls’ high jump.
Alamogordo High School topped the charts in men's and women's team rankings out of 12 schools that participated.
