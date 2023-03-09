The Roswell Independent School District had its Early Bird Invitational at the Roswell Wool Bowl on Friday and the results are in.

For the Roswell High School boys, junior Lonicio Macias placed third and sophomore Luis Godoy placed ninth in the boys’ 200-meter dash. Macias also placed third in the 400-meter dash and third in the boys’ triple jump. Senior Jaison Hicks and sophomore Donavan Morales placed second and fourth in the boys’ long jump. Hicks also placed second in the boys’ triple jump. Sophomore Noah Lynn placed fourth in the boys’ discus. Roswell also placed second in the 4X800-meter relay.