Roswell’s Castillo and Marrujo win titles, Goddard’s Ortiz places second
The Roswell High powerlifting team placed third overall and Goddard’s athletes placed throughout the 2023 New Mexico Activities Association Boys and Girls Powerlifting State Championship on March 31 and April 1 at Rio Rancho High School.
Roswell High School had seven placers for the boys' team. Matthew Castillo went back-to-back state champion by placing first this year in the 114-pound weight class.
“Coming in, I kind of had a feeling, but you can never underestimate your opponents,” Castillo said. “I came in here with a plan, I went through with it, and I came out on top again.”
Castillo plans on coming back for next year and his offseason will consist of bulking, getting his bench up and staying consistent with his workouts.
Amarante Marrujo placed first in the 123-pound weight class and Nathaniel Lujan also placed third in the same class.
“Shoot, coming in was a struggle, I had to lose some weight,” Marrujo said. “The ending experience was great.”
Marrujo said that he will be back to compete again next year and will spend this off-season “grinding.” Marrujo thanks his teammates and coaches for supporting him throughout the competition.
For the heavy-weights, Christian Hernandez placed second in the 165-pound weight class followed by Luis Godoy on the same weight class at fourth. Dylan King the 242-pound weight class placed fourth and Jesus Campos placed fourth in the 308-pound weight class.
“I just wanted to tell them how proud I am,” Roswell powerlifting head coach Aaron Payne said. “We busted our butts all year and I couldn’t be happier.”
The Roswell girls did not have placers but are looking to get back into the powerlifting program when the NMAA fully sanctions the activity as a sport. Roswell junior Nayeli Olvera was emotional after missing her lifts during the competition but plans to return next year to put in better technique and higher numbers.
“I just want to acknowledge that I worked hard,” Olvera said. “After being a bad kid in school coming into this competition to working hard on the lifts I got, I don’t regret anything. I went out there and pushed hard. Although it didn’t come out the way I wanted it to, I still pushed, I still did it, and I still have next year. I could get first next year, who knows.”
The Goddard program is new to the powerlifting scene and they have a few notable placers in the competition.
For the boys, Luis Ortiz placed second in the 181-pound weight class. Ortiz missed the last deadlift attempt that could have given him the edge over Deming’s Fabian Reyna. Ortiz missed first by five pounds.
“I was going for first but I couldn’t get it done,” Ortiz said. “I thought I locked out but they gave me the down. I guess I didn’t fully lock out and they counted it off. I will just have to keep working because I’m unsatisfied with second.”
Ortiz said he would like to thank the people who supported him and the people who doubted him for the motivation. Ortiz plans on coming back to state to lift heavier and get that first place.
Leo Mendoza placed fifth in the 165-pound weight class. Gabe Anaya placed fourth in the 148-pound weight class.
On the lightweight classes, Ben Hester in the 123-pound weight class placed fifth and Ivan Adame also placed fourth in the 114-pound weight class. Adame said the competition didn’t go how he wanted it to but thought he did well overall.
Goddard freshman Yaretzi Palma is the only girl that placed for the program, placing fourth in the 132-pound weight class.
“My time here is not over,” Palma said. “I still have time. I’ll be back next year, I’ll be better and able to put higher numbers up. I want to get better at my bench and to not be as nervous as I am all the time. I’d like to thank my mom and my sister for always pushing me.”
Goddard powerlifting head coach Eathyn Griffin said he wants the kids to know how proud he is of them. Griffin was appointed to lead the powerlifting program for Goddard’s first year of competition.
“I took up the job without any knowledge and had a group of kids who don’t have any experience with it,” Griffin said. “The time, effort, energy and everything these kids put in paid dividends. Even the kids that didn’t qualify in state, I saw improvement in them both physically and mentally. I saw them grow and learn and able to achieve more than what set themselves out to. Every one of them blew my mind. There are kids I knew to have a good chance, but still blew my expectations out of the water. Ultimately, they came to the state and had a great time. The kids were able to produce good lifts and get great PRs for themselves. We now have a foundation built because we are such a young team, and they are so excited to get back.”
