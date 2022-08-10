The Alien Motor Speedway hosted Back-2-School Night races last Sunday and the results are in.
Dustin White from Lamesa, Texas won first place in the United States Racing Association stock cars class. White was followed by Shawn McCarty from Carlsbad and third went to Roswell's Bryan Cain.
Roswell racers dominated the featured race in the USRA hobby stocks class. Roswell's Nathan Machen took first place, followed by Matthew Machen in second and another Roswell resident, Brandon Kuykendall, in third.
Roswell's Randy Doerhoefer took first place in the AMS Bombers class featured race. Dexter's Baby Brisco took second place and third went to Jana Cooper, also from Dexter.
Roswell's Jayden Collins placed first in the DeAnna's Cubby junior cyclones featured race. Roswell's Hudson Kermode came in second and Roswell's Savannah Price was third.
The speedway will host a "Fan Appreciation" night Saturday.
