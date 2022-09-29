Bridget Kelly Photo

USEA/Meagan DeLisle Photo

Left to right are Peter Kelly; United States Eventing Association President-Elect Lou Leslie; Montana Equestrian Events CEO Jo Whitehouse; Bridget Kelly, and her 13-year-old Connemara/Quarter part-bred horse, Windover Tarragon; USEA CEO Rob Burk; and Event Organizer Sarah Broussard.

 USEA/Meagan DeLisle Photo

Local equestrian Bridget Kelly and her 13-year-old Connemara/Quarter part-bred horse, Windover Tarragon, became the 2022 beginner novice junior level champions at the American Eventing Championship at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell, Montana.

The event consisted of three disciplines over three days. The first day’s discipline was dressage or horse riding, day two was cross-country and the final day was stadium jumping.