Local equestrian Bridget Kelly and her 13-year-old Connemara/Quarter part-bred horse, Windover Tarragon, became the 2022 beginner novice junior level champions at the American Eventing Championship at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell, Montana.
The event consisted of three disciplines over three days. The first day’s discipline was dressage or horse riding, day two was cross-country and the final day was stadium jumping.
“Dressage is basically a series of movements at specific places in the arena,” Bridget said. “Cross-country is jumping out in the open with natural environments like logs, ditches, water and things like that. The last part of the competition is show jumping, which is jumping through fences inside of a closed arena. You’re aiming for a clear round where you get no penalties."
Bridget, 14, got the best dressage score in her division. She did not accrue any penalties for her cross-country and stadium jumping performances.
Prior to the event, Kelly and Windover Tarragon had completed prerequisite assignments to be eligible for the American Eventing Championships. Certain health checks and registries must be done. The two also had to compete and win in local equestrian events to fulfill the requirements of the United States Equestrian Association.
Both trained five to six days a week right after their last event back in May 2022 at Tucson, Arizona. The intensity of their training increased in the months closer to the event.
Bridget’s father, Peter Kelly, said she punched well above her class considering the number of resources other competitors pour into this event.
“You can imagine the horse competition at the national level,” Peter Kelly said. “There are a lot of specialty farms and training programs that kids can be a part of in a more populated area. There are trainers that specialize in dressage, show jumping or whatever.”
Bridget's first event was in 2021, but she has been working with horses since she was 10 years old. Bridget and Windover Tarragon began their training for the AECs only a few weeks after their most recent competition.
In Bridget’s case, she trained with a local dressage expert but the rest of her training resources were not available to her at arm's reach. She and her father had to travel to receive training for a specific type of discipline once a month. Bridget would take what she learned from the trainer and apply it to her own training.
With the AEC event over, Bridget has been selected for a Dressage4Kids clinic in October in Phoenix, Arizona. The clinic will be taught by American dressage champion Lendon Gray.
Next will be the Southern Arizona Eventing Association Fall Horse Trials, which will be held before Thanksgiving.
