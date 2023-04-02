The New Mexico Golden Glove 75th State Tournament concluded last Sunday at the Roswell High School main gym where fighters from all over New Mexico came together to test their skills and take a shot at boxing in the regionals.

The first day had 21 fights ranging from pee wee to seniors. In the 139-pound Male Open division, Nicholas Gjelaj defeated Etbran Garrobo Parra. The 22-year-old Gjelaj is an aspiring mixed-martial artist from Jackson Wink MMA of Albuquerque.