The New Mexico Golden Glove 75th State Tournament concluded last Sunday at the Roswell High School main gym where fighters from all over New Mexico came together to test their skills and take a shot at boxing in the regionals.
The first day had 21 fights ranging from pee wee to seniors. In the 139-pound Male Open division, Nicholas Gjelaj defeated Etbran Garrobo Parra. The 22-year-old Gjelaj is an aspiring mixed-martial artist from Jackson Wink MMA of Albuquerque.
“Man, I respect him. I was trying to put him away but he was tough. Overall, I was semi-happy with my performance. I always feel like I could do a little bit better. Probably need more head movement and work a little bit on my counters. I think my offensive output was good but I could’ve connected the defense a bit more, but we’ll work on that tomorrow,” Gjelaj said after his match against Parra. “I’m planning on fighting MMA soon also, within the next two months and hopefully I can win this Golden Gloves tournament to fight regionals, too. That would be awesome. I think New Mexico has a deep and good boxing scene so, it would be an honor to be at the same level with those guys.”
Later in the tournament, Gjelaj would defeat Robert Guerrero in the open male 139-pound division in the championships bouts on the third day. Gjelaj pulled out all the punches in the third round to win his fight against Guerrero in a split decision by the judges.
On the same day, 31-year-old Keya Reed and 24-year-old Sarah Lindsey Harris duked it out in the 125-pound female novice division, where Reed won over her younger and taller opponent. Reed is originally from Baltimore, Maryland and is now fighting out of Fort McGregor camp near El Paso, Texas.
“I would like to say it was a great fight,” Reed said to her opponent. “This is my fourth bout. Probably the greatest fight I had so far. Keep going. It took me a while to get here and just take it one step at a time.”
Reed will have another fight in El Paso, Texas, and plans to go pro after 20 bouts. Harris, fighting from Cross Town Boxing in Las Cruces, had only been fighting for a year. Harris said she got gunshy in her match against Reed.
“She was an incredible opponent and I was blessed to have the opportunity to fight her,” Harris said. “This is only my third fight so far. I’m still green and new, but I’m loving every opportunity to jump in the ring and learn. [Reed] challenged me in so many ways and I’m hoping to continue and grow from here. I should’ve been throwing more. I think that I was better conditioned and I could certainly go a lot farther. I was tracking her good, but I wasn’t throwing enough. I should’ve been throwing more jabs and hooks at a faster rate, maybe then we could’ve seen a different outcome. Still, she was an incredible opponent and blessed to have fought her.”
There were 33 fights on the second day. Marcelino Delgado of Madrid Sports Performance in Albuquerque won due to an early stoppage against William Franco in the 156-pound Male Open division on the first day. Delgado said he knew he had to work against Isaiah Gonzales and got the match done in the third round via unanimous decision.
“Me and my corner are going to go back and look at things we can work on,” Delgado said. “It feels good to know I could brawl it out all three rounds. I’m confident about making the regionals. I’ve been there twice and I’m hoping to go back a third time.”
Madrid Sports Performance coach and Delgado’s trainer Codi Chavez said they are ready for any fight and are ready to make the adjustments when they need to.
“No matter if it’s a first-round stoppage or three hard rounds, we are prepared for it,” Chavez said. “I think Delgado is ready to fight in any situation so I’m confident where the fight goes, we’ll be ready for it and make the adjustments. We’ll give it all we’ve got and put up a good fight for the fans.”
Chavez commended his fight for having the mental fortitude to push through.
“He did feel it. It’s hard to warm up, go to intermission, and have to warm up again,” Chavez said. “The mental side of it is what I love today. We’ll clean up some things for regionals. I would like to see three hard rounds. I want to see it competitive to showcase what kind of boxing skills Marcelino has. Sometimes, it’s hard to showcase the skills if the fight ends early but when we go to those rounds, I have confidence in him to fight and box effectively in the late rounds.”
Delgado would later defeat Ajani Hernandez in the championship bracket of the Male Open 156 in a brutal bout. Both exhausted fighters would trade blow after blow in the third round but once Hernadez's arms slowed down, Delgado took advantage and won the match by split decision.
Delgado, Gjelaj, and five other fighters won the championship bracket which will bring them to Albuquerque for the Colorado/New Mexico Golden Glove regionals.
