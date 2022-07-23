Chloe with her plaque

Yolanda Orona photo

Berrendo Middle School student Chloe Lynn Orona with her Professional Disc Golf Association third-place plaque after competing in the Junior World Championship in Peoria, Illinois.

Roswell disc golfer and Berrendo Middle School student Chloe Lynn Orona placed third in the 2022 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championship at Peoria, Illinois.

Orona and her family drove from Roswell to Illinois to compete in the junior girls under 15 division against 23 other competitors from around the country. 

