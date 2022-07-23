Roswell disc golfer and Berrendo Middle School student Chloe Lynn Orona placed third in the 2022 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championship at Peoria, Illinois.
Orona and her family drove from Roswell to Illinois to compete in the junior girls under 15 division against 23 other competitors from around the country.
The July 16 Junior Disc Golf World Championship was Orona's first major tournament. Orona has competed in several disc golf competitions around New Mexico and other states.
"She's done a lot better since the years past," Chloe's father, Henry Orona, said. Henry introduced Chloe to disc golf at a young age. "There's not many competitions in her age division around here. She has to play with a lot of women."
Orona had competed against older competitors in the past due to the lack of interest in disc golf among many younger athletes.
"Chloe did very good," Henry Orona said. "Some of those girls have competed in more events than Chloe, and for her to come out of little Roswell, New Mexico to compete against those top-notch girls, I was just so proud of her."
In her PDGA debut, Orona went 26 above par and had a total hole score of 387. In addition to the third place, Chloe competed in field competitions prior to the championship, like the long drive where Orona drove her 173-gram disc, called “Grace,” 330 feet. That landed her the runner-up spot against junior girls under 15 champion Virginia Polkinghorne.
Orona also competed in the skillshot and the putting contest, where she placed fifth and sixth respectively.
Orona’s next competition will be at Ruidoso starting Aug. 20 at the 33rd New Mexico State Disc Golf Championship. Orona is in the advanced women division, and Henry Orona will compete in the Pro Masters 50+ division.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.