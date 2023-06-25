Lucas Wright set to play at the 2023 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships

Disc golfer and former Goddard pitcher Lucas Wright is set to play for a world championship in disc golf in Peoria, Illinois, on Tuesday for the 2023 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships.

 Jessaca Wright Photo

The championship is by invitation only and Wright qualified to play in the Men's Junior 18 division. Dubbed “The New Mexico Kid,” Wright has played in 25 PDGA-sanctioned events and placed first in 11 under the Dynamic Discs New Mexico team.