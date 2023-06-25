Goddard's former pitcher and disc golfer Lucas Wright was invited to play at the 2023 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Peoria, Illinois.
The championship is by invitation only and Wright qualified to play in the Men's Junior 18 division. Dubbed “The New Mexico Kid,” Wright has played in 25 PDGA-sanctioned events and placed first in 11 under the Dynamic Discs New Mexico team.
Recently, Wright competed in the Sipapu Summer Slam in Vadito, New Mexico, and placed seventh in the Mixed Pro Open division. A week before, Wright competed in the 2023 PDGA United States Amateur Disc Golf Championship in Wixom, Michigan and placed 11th out of 145 competitors in the Mixed Amateur 1 division. Wright is also the 2022 Colorado State Champion and the 2022 National Amateur Disc Golf Tour New Mexico State Champion.
Wright and his parents, Jessaca Wright and Heather Bergstrom, left town on Friday.
Wright is set to compete against 180 18-year-olds for five rounds of disc golf across three courses in Peoria. The Male Junior 18 Division starts on Tuesday at the Sunset Hills course followed by a second round at McNaughton course. The third round will be held in the Lake Eureka course on Wednesday. The last two rounds will be played in McNaughton on Thursday and Lake Eureka on Friday.