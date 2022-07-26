The Alien Motor Speedway released results from its championship races last Saturday.
For the United States Racing Association stock cars class feature race, Rio Rancho's Josh Cain took first place, second went to Rob Moseley from Los Lunas, and third went to Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo.
Matthew Machen from Roswell took first in the USRA hobby stocks class feature race. Second went to Scott Stevenson from Roswell and third place went to Chris Spear, also from Roswell.
In the bombers class. James Freeland from Dexter took first place. Behind Freeland was Cheyenne Nicholson from Wolfforth, Texas, and third place went to Dexter's Baby Brisco.
For the junior cyclones division, Jayden Collins from Roswell took first place. Second place went to Savannah Price from Roswell, and third went to Maddox Ochoa, also from Roswell.
The next scheduled race at the speedway will be on Saturday.
