Goddard girls 7th in Conflict at Cleveland; Roswell boys 6th in Academy Invitational
The Goddard High and Roswell High School wrestling teams participated in two Albuquerque wrestling events on Saturday and the results are in.
Goddard wrestling attended the Conflict at Cleveland and the Lady Rockets placed seventh out of 33 teams in the tournament.
Goddard sophomore Kylee Sisneros placed second in the 145-pound weight class by taking down Robertson High senior Liana Fernandez via fall. Sophomore Sayra Hernandez placed fourth, losing to Socorro senior Alexandra Martinez via fall in the third-place match of the 152-pound weight class. Freshman Karlee Patterson placed fifth after taking down Rio Rancho’s eighth-grader Ava Gomez in the 185-pound weight class. Sophomore Emily Madrid-Kane placed fourth in the 235-pound weight class, succumbing to Volcano Vista senior Jordyn Yazzie via fall in the third place match.
The Roswell Lady Coyotes placed 17th overall in Cleveland with 32 team points. Roswell senior Neriah Martin placed fifth in the 107-pound weight class, defeating Capital senior Alyssa Sandoval via fall.
The Goddard boys wrestling team placed 26th out of 33 teams. Goddard senior Aidan Werts placed sixth in the 189-pound weight class losing out to Farmington’s junior Isaac Foutz via decision.
The Roswell High boys wrestling team placed 19th overall but had no placers in the Cleveland. Freshman Nathaniel Lujan scored 15 team points, followed by senior Kelvin Alarcon with 12 points, sophomore Luis Godoy with nine points and sophomore Keegan Nichols scored seven points.
Roswell High boys also competed in the Academy Invitational in Albuquerque Academy High School. The Coyotes placed sixth overall with 101.5 team points.
Coyotes sophomore Charles Martinito took down Los Lunas sophomore Zachary Jacquez via major decision to take third place in the 107-pound weight class. Freshman Essiah Avita defeated Los Lunas junior Deven Aguilar via fall to take another third place at the 133-pound class. Sophomore Andrew Padilla finished in fourth place in the 139-pound weight class, losing out to Valley High junior Daniel Valdez in the third place match via fall. Sophomore Jesus Leyva took fourth place in the 160-pound weight class after succumbing to La Cueva senior Richard Hollingshead via decision. Sophomore Luis Tejeda placed fourth after losing to Academy freshman Zach Waghorn via decision in the 172-pound weight class. Freshman Davian Gonzales took fourth place in the 189-pound weight class, losing to Highland’s senior Rocky Romero via fall.
The Roswell High School wrestling team will be hosting the Ruidoso Dual at the Roswell High School gym today and Goddard High School will be traveling to Santa Teresa High School for a wrestling meet.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.