The Goddard High School varsity baseball team lost the district championship against the Artesia High School in Friday's doubleheader at the Brainard Baseball Field with final scores of 10-9 and 4-1.
In the first game, Goddard took the lead early with four runs in the first two innings, but allowed Artesia an 8-0 run in the fourth inning.
"We let one inning where they scored eight on us and that was just too much to overcome," Goddard varsity baseball head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. "If we take away one inning, we had a good game and a district title."
The Rockets put up five runs in the fifth to get within one run, but were shut down by Artesia in the sixth and seventh to close out the first game.
The Rockets had a hard time getting hits in the second game and could only muster two hits. Despite their struggles, Goddard mustered a run in the sixth to get within a run but could not get the three runs need to make it to extra innings.
"We just didn't hit," Alvarado said. "Michael [Mathison] pitched really well and that last game gave us a chance to win. Nothing really came up from two hits though. It was a pretty rough night to be up on them at the top of the doubleheader and to give up an eight spot, that hurt. But, we still have a shot at the playoffs so we are going to see where we get seeded on Sunday."
With this loss, Goddard ended the regular season 16-10, with a 6-3 district record, and district runner-up. The Rockets will be going to the postseason and their seeding will be determined Sunday afternoon.
Over at Roswell softball, the Lady Coyotes swept their district doubleheader against the visiting Clovis High School with final scores of 14-2 and 14-3, completing the series sweep against the Lady Wildcats.
In the first game, the Lady Coyotes put up an 11-0 run in the first two innings and kept Clovis to two runs in the top of the fifth. Roswell's freshman Daniela Hernandez led the team with four RBIs followed by sophomore first baseman Alayna Tarin with two.
In the second game, despite slowing down in the first half, Roswell still put up five runs in the first four innings. Clovis got a chance to put up three runs in the fifth, but Roswell turned up with nine runs to end the game in the bottom sixth. Tarin led the game with five RBIs, four hits and three runs scored.
With these wins, the Lady Coyotes ended their regular season 15-11 and 4-8 in district.
Over in Clovis, the Roswell High School varsity baseball team lost their district doubleheader against the hosting Wildcats on Friday.
The Coyotes started off with a three-run inning at the top of the first, but Clovis ended with seven runs at the bottom of the inning in the first game.
"We thought we're going to be in a good situation scoring three runs," Lujan said. "Next thing you know, we got some walks, a couple of errors, and we are now down 7-3. So, we played catch up for the rest of the game."
The Coyotes rallied on defense, shutting down Clovis in the first half and putting up five runs to take the lead. Despite their efforts, Clovis was able to walk off the game in the eighth inning with two runs.
In the second game, Roswell led the game in the first two innings with two, but Clovis got two in the fourth to tie. The Wildcats were able to tack on a run in the fifth and the sixth while shutting down Roswell. The Coyotes mustered up a run, but it was not enough to push the extra innings and the game ended 4-3.
"It was a tough loss because if we won either one of the games, we get the district runner-up and a spot at the playoffs," Lujan said. "I had high hopes for this company and it's a process. We have three seniors and I hope to see that they do well as they move forward to college. They are three good kids and they played hard. As we move forward to next, we have some starters coming back, we have a large junior class and five sophomores that played varsity. We have a strong group coming back and I think we going to do big things next year."
