The Goddard High School varsity baseball team swept the Lovington Wildcats on Friday in a doubleheader, 9-8 and 23-6. The Roswell varsity baseball team took a district series from the Hobbs Eagles, 2-1. Roswell won on Thursday in Hobbs, 9-8. The teams split a Friday doubleheader in Roswell, with Hobbs winning 8-1 in game one, and Roswell winning 12-11 in the second game. The Lady Coyotes softball team were swept by Carlsbad on Friday, 21-0 and 17-7.
In the first game, the Wildcats put up a 4-1 lead in the first half, but Goddard turned things around in the sixth by putting up five runs, punctuated by a Ross Stokes walk-off ending the game 9-8.
Lovington had a tough time at the mound on the second game, giving up 15 runs in the first inning and another six in the second. The game ended by mercy rule in the fifth with a final score of 23-6. Goddard’s Lucas Wright and Ryan Alsup led the team in RBIs with five each and Bryce Carrillo led the team in runs with four. Three Rockets put up at least three runs each and five put up two runs each.
“I don’t want to say we started off slow because the kid on the mound pitched really well, throwing a lot of curveballs and change-ups, keeping us off-balanced,” Rocket head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. “We try to tell kids how you win seven-inning baseball game is how you play from the fifth on. That’s what we did. We didn’t give up. We actually practice walking games off. We want the kids to focus on being successful and focus on that feeling of winning and it actually paid off. As soon as we came and tied 8-8, the boys said ‘We just practiced it this week, we’ll be fine.’ The second game was just us taking that momentum and rolling with it. It’s big for us to have Colby [Eldridge] out of injury playing in the center field. He’s been a spark on this team and we’ve missed him in these past nine games. We feel like a whole unit again.”
The Rockets will play Portales at home to start their second district series on Thursday before traveling to Portales for a doubleheader on Friday.
For Roswell, the Coyotes baseball team came out on top for their district series against the visiting Hobbs High School by splitting Friday’s doubleheader with final scores of 8-1 for Hobbs and 12-11 for Roswell.
Roswell did not start well against Hobbs on the first game, giving up a grand slam to put the Eagles up four in the first inning. The Coyotes had a hard time getting their offense going in and failed to capitalize on runners in scoring positions according to Coyotes baseball head coach Ernest Lujan.
In the second game, Roswell came back from a two-run deficit by shutting down Hobbs and putting up four runs in the sixth inning. Roswell sophomore Noah Lynn led the team with four RBIs followed by senior Jerry Burrola with three. Senior Ivan Miramontes and junior Jackson McDonald led the team in runs with three each.
“This is a big series,” Lujan said. “We haven’t beaten Hobbs in varsity play in 22 games, that’s about a seven-year span. So, getting a win on Thursday was big and getting another one to win the series was huge, meaning that the Coyotes baseball is going in the right direction. In the second game, we didn’t get into it in the later innings, but it’s a recipe that’s working for us in recent games. As long as we keep coming on top, I’m happy with it.”
Roswell baseball will play Carlsbad on the road on Thursday to start their district series before going back home on Friday for a doubleheader.
The Lady Coyotes softball could not overcome the visiting Cavegirls in their doubleheader with final scores of 21-0 and 17-7.
“In the first game, they didn’t execute what they needed to,” Lady Coyotes softball head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “Our pitchers did decent and threw what we needed to. There’s a few walks that we need to eliminate. Defensively, we didn’t execute where we needed to. We could’ve done better offensively too, but defense wins championships, I truly believe that. If you play a good team like Carlsbad and you make a few errors, they will capitalize on your mistakes and errors. They’re going to do something with those errors and score.”
The Lady Coyotes are going on a road stint to play a doubleheader at Clovis on Tuesday and Hobbs on Friday.