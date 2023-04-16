The Goddard High School varsity baseball team swept the Lovington Wildcats on Friday in a doubleheader, 9-8 and 23-6. The Roswell varsity baseball team took a district series from the Hobbs Eagles, 2-1. Roswell won on Thursday in Hobbs, 9-8. The teams split a Friday doubleheader in Roswell, with Hobbs winning 8-1 in game one, and Roswell winning 12-11 in the second game. The Lady Coyotes softball team were swept by Carlsbad on Friday, 21-0 and 17-7.

In the first game, the Wildcats put up a 4-1 lead in the first half, but Goddard turned things around in the sixth by putting up five runs, punctuated by a Ross Stokes walk-off ending the game 9-8.