Roswell senior wrestler Kelvin Alarcon has signed his letter of intent (LOI) to wrestle and continue his education at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, at the Roswell High School little theater on June 12.
Alarcon is going to Kings Point to study maritime logistics and security while continuing his wrestling for the Mariners, which is an NCAA Division III program. He wants to use what he has learned to pursue a career in the military and help his family. Alarcon said he is "more than likely" to go on active duty.
Alarcon was accompanied by family members, friends and mentors. Roswell Independent School District board member and Alarcon's former youth football coach James Edwards said that Alarcon has always been a "driven" individual.
"He's always been a straight-A student," Edwards said. "Him and his brother Travis played in our little league. Couldn't ask for a better kid. A very respectful young man and he's been through a lot in his life."
Alarcon’s older brother, Travis Alarcon, just graduated with his master’s degree from Baylor University and was there to support his brother’s academic transition.
"The advice that I would like to give him is to take it one day at a time," Travis said. "Things get overwhelming and sometimes you need to sit back and relax. Enjoy the ride. Besides that, just remember that you're a product of your environment. You want to be around good people and be around smart kids that like to study and you'll be successful academically and with your wrestling."
Kelvin's father, Arvis Alarcon, also gave some advice to his son and expressed joy at how far his kids have gone in their lives. Alarcon's siblings that attended his LOI signing are all college graduates.
"I'm happy to see how far they've gone up to this point," Arvis said. "I have no complaints. I'm so happy. Their mother sometimes says I have to correct them, but they are doing better than me. I'm happy and I'm proud of them."
Alarcon thanked all his coaches and mentors throughout his high school journey. Alarcon said he'll be moving to New York soon to start his studies and training.