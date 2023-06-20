Roswell's Kelvin Alarcon with his parents during his signing to the US Merchant Marine Academy

Roswell senior Kelvin Alarcon (middle), his father Arvis Alarcon (left) and his mother Marleny Palma (right) at the Roswell High School little theater on June 12.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Roswell senior wrestler Kelvin Alarcon has signed his letter of intent (LOI) to wrestle and continue his education at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, at the Roswell High School little theater on June 12.

Alarcon is going to Kings Point to study maritime logistics and security while continuing his wrestling for the Mariners, which is an NCAA Division III program. He wants to use what he has learned to pursue a career in the military and help his family. Alarcon said he is "more than likely" to go on active duty.