Goddard places 1st, Roswell 13th in 2023 NMAA Girls Regionals in Albuquerque
The 2023 New Mexico Activities Association Girls Region 2 Championships concluded Saturday at Del Norte High School in Albuquerque. Goddard placed first overall with 170 points and Roswell placed 13th with a team score of 49 out of 30 teams.
For Goddard, four wrestlers placed first and four placed fifth or better.
Goddard’s sophomore Kylee Sisneros, junior Mackenzie Kormendy, freshman Karlee Patterson and sophomore Emily Madrid-Kane all placed first in their respective weight class.
Sisneros won over Albuquerque’s Trinity Velasquez in the third period of the 145-pound weight class. Kormendy won by a decision against Tucumcari’s Mikayla Klinger with a score of 3-0 in the 152-pound weight class.
Karlee Patterson won via fall over Organ Mountain’s Bethany Sanchez within 24 seconds of the first period of the 185-pound weight class. This is the freshman's first regionals and said she was intimidated coming into her first match of the day.
"It felt really good just to get out with a win, because it was really in my head a lot," Patterson said.
Madrid-Kane won via fall against Highland’s Danielle Lopez shortly after the second period of the 235.
In the 114-pound weight class, junior Esmeralda Meraz-Ortiz placed fifth after winning against Centennial’s Rylie Spires via fall in the second period. After her match against Las Cruces’ Emma Ronga in the second round of the championship, Meraz-Ortiz said she was intimidated by Ronga’s record.
“I felt a little relieved because I saw her record and it just got in my head a lot,” Meraz-Ortiz said.
After winning, Meraz-Ortiz said that she felt like she was improving year after year.
Junior Autumn Cockrell placed third after winning by a decision over Carlsbad Neyra Miranda, scoring 6-5 in the 126-pound weight class. After her match against Las Cruces’ Jolissa Torres, Cockrell said it felt weird to win.
“It was pretty weird because I had a rough week,” Cockrell said. “After I got off the mat, it felt like I got a purpose and can achieve things. I hope to keep a positive attitude, be happy no matter what and know that I tried my hardest.”
In the 132, freshman Yaretzi Palma placed 5th after falling in the second period against Mayfield’s Mia Aguilera in the consolation Semifinals. Palma won fifth after Valencia’s Katie Booth received a medical forfeit.
In the 138, sophomore Grace Hohle placed fourth after falling against Carlsbad’s Danica Medina in the third-place match, winning via fall early in the second period.
Finally, junior Kylee Graham lost against Artesia’s Isabel Irvin by a 10-2 decision in the third round of the 107 consolation bracket.
At least three wrestlers placed sixth or better in their respective weight class for Roswell High.
In the 107-pound weight class, senior Neriah Martin placed sixth. Martin made it to the championship quarterfinal but fell against Albuquerque’s Joselyn Estrada a minute into the first period. Martin placed sixth after losing to Artesia’s Isabel Irvin via fall in the second period.
“At first it was pretty scary because regionals are always scary,” Martin said after her match against Estrada. “But after everything, it wasn’t too bad, and I was proud of myself. “
Roswell junior Egypt Clark placed sixth after forfeiting in the 5th place match against Socorro’s Alexandra Martinez in the consolation semifinals and Lorey Baca of Atrisco Heritage Academy in the fifth-place match. This is Clark’s first year wrestling.
“It felt really good. Honestly, I felt like I worked hard for it and I feel like I deserved the win,” Clark said after her win against Mayfield’s Franki Buenrostro in the first round. “I just know that I have to work even harder since technically, that was my easiest match.”
Senior Katelyn Hernandez placed third in the 185. Hernandez lost against Organ Mountain’s Bethany Sanchez in the championship semifinals but plowed through the consolation semifinals and third-place match against Centennial’s Aliyah Salas and Mariza Sanchez respectively.
In the 114, Sophomore Starlena Boardman lost against Carlsbad’s Rosalia Rubio in the second round of the championship bracket but won against Cobre’s Angelique Garcia via fall in the second period at the third round of the consolation bracket. Ultimately, Boardman lost against Valencia’s Abigail Vigil in the fourth consolation round via fall in the second period.
In the 120, freshman Kyliah Stewart contributed three points after losing via fall in the second period against Chaparral’s Kimberly Palacios.
Roswell and Goddard High will begin their regional meets for the boys teams this Friday starting with Goddard at Socorro High School and Roswell at Las Cruces High School on Saturday.
