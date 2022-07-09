The Lovington High School Wildcats won the 7-on-7 football tournament that New Mexico Military Institute hosted on its campus Friday.
Football programs all over New Mexico came to compete in the event. Some of the schools involved were Roswell, Carlsbad, Los Alamos, Artesia, Tularosa, Eunice and Loving.
In Division 1 where all the varsity players competed, Roswell lost in the semifinals against Lovington. Artesia won against Los Alamos in the first round and defeated the Carlsbad Cavemen in the semifinals.
Artesia and Lovington faced each other in the final round and the Wildcats came out on top, beating the Bulldogs by a few touchdowns.
“It’s great. We had these guys out Tuesday night for our first workout of the summer, and here we are playing a 7-on-7,” Artesia High School Football head coach Jeremy Maupin said. “We got a long way to go with guys on vacation, some guys stepped up today in a lot of things, and we are really excited about where we are. You don’t win championships in the summer but that’s when you prepare for them.”
