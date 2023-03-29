Two Bronco volleyball players have inked their intent to play at four-year institutions, sophomore outside hitter Baby Moleni to West Virginia State University and sophomore middle blocker Barbara Guedes Rezende to William Carey University.
“The coaches there were awesome and I had a good feeling throughout the recruiting process,” Moleni said about her decision to go play for the NCAA Division II Yellow Jackets in Institute, West Virginia. “They have a new coach and I want to be a part of their program.”
That newly-tapped coach is Hillary Hurley, a 10-year professional volleyball player. Moleni has been on Hurley’s recruiting radar since her prior post as assistant women’s volleyball coach at the University of Charleston.
“Baby was a transfer that came to us after playing at another junior college,” explained New Mexico Military Institute head coach Shelby Forchtner. “She just seemed to fit into our mold from the minute she came to visit our campus. She gelled really well and brought a great team culture to our group.”
Moleni, who plans to major in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at WVSU, was the kill leader this season for the Broncos. Her 405 kills, an average of three per set, placed her at No. 17 in the nation among NJCAA Division 1 athletes.
“You tell her what you need and expect and she will go and do it,” continued Forchtner. “It was nice to see her elevate her game just by putting on some pressure and setting forth some expectations. We pushed her to be more of a bold leader and to work hard to be the kill leader on the floor and she rose to that challenge.”
While Moleni’s kills helped the Broncos earn their eighth trip in ten years to the NJCAA National Championships, it’s only one aspect of her complete, all-around game. Moleni was second on the NMMI team in digs with 363 (only behind the libero), 3rd in aces with 24, and fifth in blocks (61).
“Getting up and getting big kills for us in key moments was the best part of her game,” said coach Forchtner, “But she’s a six-rotation player – good at everything - good blocker, defender and server, great passer, and she’s high and hard on the attack. She’s the type of kid you wished you had for the full two years, but we’re excited to watch the rest of her journey.”
“I have grown and learned so much being here,” said Moleni about her time at NMMI. “My confidence has increased so much along with my work ethic. I plan to take that ‘Attack the Challenge’ mentality with me, instead of just trying to survive.”
“I’d like to thank my teammates and especially my coaching staff,” finished Moleni. “They are a big part in helping me build my confidence and skills – I wouldn’t be where I am without them and NMMI.”
Barbara Guedes, NMMI’s other soph signee, also opted to play for a program with a new first-year head coach.
Ronda Shirley will try to build on last season’s 28-5 record for the Crusaders, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member school.
“I really like everything about this school, especially the coaches,” explained Guedes about her commitment to attend the university in Hattiesburg, MS. “The new head coach wants to take the program to the next level and nationals – I’m excited to go and fight for that. They also have a really strong physical therapy program.”
For the Broncos, Guedes was a wall against the attack. During her two-year term, she put up 192 blocks, including a second-team-best 81 blocks, despite an injury that kept her out of 11 matches.
“Barbie has started and played in every single game for us in the middle for the last two years, except for a few matches when she was injured,” elucidated coach Forchtner. “And when she was out, it really changed the dynamic for us – no one else on our team could close the block, and get kills, like she did. She wanted to get back as fast as she could, but even when she was sidelined, she was still a phenomenal leader. She was voted by the team as a team captain, which just says a lot about her character and how she handles certain situations.”
Like teammate Moleni, Guedes was also a large factor even when not at the net. She led the team in aces year season with 33, collected 224 kills, and had 168 digs.
“I think she’s grown a lot in her two years here in all aspects: leadership, communication, level of play, consistency, and in the weight room,” continued Forchtner about her six-foot Brazilian blocker. “She’s a very accountable kid – she’s going to do the right thing and try and get everyone else to do it too. That’s going to be a big piece that we’ll miss: her play on the court and her leadership skills off the court.”
“Coming from Brazil, I would have never expected so much love and support from everyone here at NMMI,” said Guedes. “I closed my eyes and made the decision to come to NMMI and it was a lot easier than I thought. For other players who are considering NMMI, don’t be scared. There are people here who are willing to help you. Just come with your mind open to learn a new culture. You’ll get a chance to share your culture, too – a lot of my teammates and coaches now know some Portuguese.”
