Two Bronco volleyball players have inked their intent to play at four-year institutions, sophomore outside hitter Baby Moleni to West Virginia State University and sophomore middle blocker Barbara Guedes Rezende to William Carey University.

“The coaches there were awesome and I had a good feeling throughout the recruiting process,” Moleni said about her decision to go play for the NCAA Division II Yellow Jackets in Institute, West Virginia. “They have a new coach and I want to be a part of their program.”