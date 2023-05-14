The Mountain View Middle School girls and boys soccer teams won the city championship at DeBremond Stadium on Thursday against the Sierra Middle School Lady Eagles and the Mesa Middle School Panthers, both with a final score of 2-1.
The girls championship started first and the Lady Mustangs took the early goal in the first half. The Lady Eagles came back in the second half with a goal from Emma Gallegos, tying the game with 13 minutes left in the second half. With five minutes left, the Lady Mustangs got the goal to seal the deal and win the city championship.
“The girls knew going in that it is not going to be an easy win,” Lady Mustangs soccer head coach Brent Clay said. “We didn’t go in with a big head thinking we’re going to win this. We never had the chance to play from behind or from a tie. So, that was new to us. What’s amazing is that the girls didn’t give up. They continued to persevere, fighting the heat, fighting being tired. Those were some exciting goals and an exciting game. I’m grateful and I give God the glory that we came out on top.”
For the Sierra team, Lady Eagles soccer head coach Moises Alvarado said they expected the same from their opponents and that the team did an excellent job against the number one seed.
“Our game plan is to come out and try to match them,” Alvarado said. “Unfortunately, it did not come out the way we wanted it, but props to the girls. They did an amazing job. Mountain View is a very good team.”
In the boys soccer championship, the top-seeded Mountain View took on the three-seed Mesa Panthers.
Both teams were in a deadlock in the first half of the competition, ending the half at 0-0. Despite a valiant effort by the Panthers, the two-goal lead that the Mustangs established in the second half was too much to overcome. Mesa boys soccer head coach Julio Vasquez said the Panthers did a good job holding off the top seed.
“As long as they played their heart out, that’s all I can say,” Vasquez said. “They realized that they have each other’s back.”
For the Mustangs, head coach Derrick Gomez said that this is what the boys have been working towards.
“They worked so hard, they really do,” Gomez said. “They bought in too what we were preaching to them and it showed. They grew as a unit and they played really well tonight. I’m very proud of them. Mesa has a great coach, I have a lot of respect for him. He’s done a lot to the program and it’s always a pleasure going against him because they great competition.”