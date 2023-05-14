The Mountain View Middle School girls and boys soccer teams won the city championship at DeBremond Stadium on Thursday against the Sierra Middle School Lady Eagles and the Mesa Middle School Panthers, both with a final score of 2-1.

The girls championship started first and the Lady Mustangs took the early goal in the first half. The Lady Eagles came back in the second half with a goal from Emma Gallegos, tying the game with 13 minutes left in the second half. With five minutes left, the Lady Mustangs got the goal to seal the deal and win the city championship.