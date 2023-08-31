The Mountain View Mustangs defeated the Mesa Middle School Panthers on Tuesday with a final score of 28-16 at DeBremond Stadium.
Lions Hondo Little League President and now Mustangs football head coach Josh Torres took over the program. Torres appointed his oldest son Joshua as his offensive coordinator and help him coach.
"We were about three weeks behind schedule. Regardless, we had to come out and start working right away. One thing I'd like to say is I got to bring my son with me as my offensive coordinator and there is no better thing than to have my son out here with me coaching my youngest. We are just so happy to be a part of all this,” Torres said. "The first two weeks we worked really hard, by the third week we were looking refined and I was really pleased. We have a lot of 7th graders, We don't have a lot of depth."
Torres said that he was pleased with the team's performance as a whole and praised the Mesa Panthers coaching staff for a great game.
"Our line just really came out and fought, Our backs ran hard," Torres said. "We do have to work on tackling. We have to get down and start wrapping up because high tackling doesn't work because these guy's run hard. These Mesa Panthers were some good players. I give a lot of kudos to Coach Mo and Coach Drew, they did a great job with their players."
For the Panthers, they will be going to face Artesia Middle School on the road.
"It was a good game," Mesa head coach Drew Manzanares said. "We have things to wok with on both offense and defense. We had first game jitters but we got it out of the way. We didn't scrimmage anyone before and we have a lot of kids going both ways. I'm sure fatigue set in but we will improve from here. Next week we go to Artesia. They were good last year. Their a passing team so we just got to get out boys prepared and be ready to play next week.