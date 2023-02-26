The New Mexico Golden Glove 75th Anniversary State Tournament for 2023 will take place at Roswell High School from March 24-26 to determine who will attend the regional championship and eventually, the national Golden Glove tournaments.
The Golden Glove State Tournament will have multiple age and experience divisions for both males and females. Novice and Open boxers who win the tournament will get a chance to take on the regionals tournament where they will face the best novice fighters Colorado offers. The Colorado-New Mexico regional tournament champions will advance to the Golden Glove National Tournament in Chester, Pennsylvania from May 8th through the 13th. The New Mexico Golden Glove State Tournament will be officiated by New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Rocky Burke.
“This is the 75th anniversary it’s coming to Roswell,” New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame President Ray Baca said. “It’s a good time to bring it back to Roswell because there is a lot of history here and the community supports us because Roswell is a big fight town.”
Baca said many people have fought at Roswell High School or the New Mexico Military Institute, including the tournament organizer and treasurer of the New Mexico Golden Glove and retired United States Army Colonel Juan S. Nunez. Nunez is the director of the Golden Glove State Tournament this year.
“Our objective is to get the best boxers of New Mexico to represent us against Colorado,” Nunez said. “Then, we combine the champions from the two teams of the regionals. Those athletes will represent the Colorado-New Mexico region at the Golden Glove national tournament.”
The 2023 Golden Glove National Tournament of Champions in Pennsylvania will also be the 100th anniversary of the National Golden Glove.
The Bully Boxing Club has been working toward the state tournament and other fights before it. Bully Boxing coaches Adam Garcia and Pascual Esparza said that they are going for the state titles in the Golden Glove Tournament.
As an all-season sport, boxing bouts happen throughout the year and training is a perpetual regimen. Bully Boxing participated in a tournament in Hobbs on Saturday afternoon.
“They called us on Monday, so we’re going to come tomorrow,” Garcia said. “That’s why we always got to be prepared.” Esparza said that they approach every fight the same and the Golden Glove State Tournament is no different. “There is always a focus on top of what’s fundamentals,” Esparza said. “This is full contact so we take it seriously.”
Destiny “Left-Eye” Ramirez is one of the young athletes participating in the Golden Glove State Tournament and has experience participating in the tournament. “I think I’m a solid hitter,” Ramirez said. “I need to improve my speed and think I’ll be good. It’s always nerve-wracking before you get there but when you get on the platform, it all just disappears.”
Son of coach Esparza, Macario Esparza is hoping to gain more experience from the state tournaments on top of getting the title. He too had experience with big tournaments like the Golden Glove. “I’ve been to big tournaments and I always get something from it whether it win, lose, draw or whatever,” Esparza said.
The club urged the people to support the community by going to the tournament or participating in the sport. Ramirez said that boxing could be a good time for kids and that the sport had helped her in difficult situations.
“Come out and support,” coach Esparza said. “Come to the tournament and support your local boxing clubs. Not just us but we have other boxing clubs here that need support from the community.”
The Golden Glove State Tournament will be held at Roswell High School starting March 24. Tickets will be sold at the door with discounts for seniors and veterans.
