Jeremy Cervantez wrapping his hand prior to bag work

Jeremy Cervantez wrapping his hand prior to bag work at the Bully Boxing Club on Friday. Due to his football background, his grandfather urged him to pick up the gloves to give his workouts some variety. "Everyone that comes to fight are all great fighters," Cervantez said. "You really just need the experience as an amateur."

 Blynn Beltran Photo

The New Mexico Golden Glove 75th Anniversary State Tournament for 2023 will take place at Roswell High School from March 24-26 to determine who will attend the regional championship and eventually, the national Golden Glove tournaments.

The Golden Glove State Tournament will have multiple age and experience divisions for both males and females. Novice and Open boxers who win the tournament will get a chance to take on the regionals tournament where they will face the best novice fighters Colorado offers. The Colorado-New Mexico regional tournament champions will advance to the Golden Glove National Tournament in Chester, Pennsylvania from May 8th through the 13th. The New Mexico Golden Glove State Tournament will be officiated by New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Rocky Burke.