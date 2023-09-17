The New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame will honor six New Mexico boxing legends, including a lifetime achievement award to Roswell’s late Willie Hall Sr. during the induction banquet on Sept. 30 at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center.

Willie Hall Sr. is a legend in the New Mexico boxing scene, as detailed in Daily Record archives. Growing up during the Great Depression, Hall Sr. lived a hard life. Hall’s parents separated when he was young; his mother died when he was 14. He worked multiple jobs, including as a janitor and welder. Hall Sr. was taught the sport of boxing by local men who wanted to get him off the street. He fell in love with the sport and fought in the Golden Glove circuit where he boxed for 18 years.