The New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame will honor six New Mexico boxing legends, including a lifetime achievement award to Roswell’s late Willie Hall Sr. during the induction banquet on Sept. 30 at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center.
Willie Hall Sr. is a legend in the New Mexico boxing scene, as detailed in Daily Record archives. Growing up during the Great Depression, Hall Sr. lived a hard life. Hall’s parents separated when he was young; his mother died when he was 14. He worked multiple jobs, including as a janitor and welder. Hall Sr. was taught the sport of boxing by local men who wanted to get him off the street. He fell in love with the sport and fought in the Golden Glove circuit where he boxed for 18 years.
Hall Sr. taught boxing for many years in the local Boys and Girls Club from the early ‘60s through the '80s and was a boxing coach for the New Mexico Military Institute for 10 years.
Delia Gonzalez was a fighter from Chamberino, New Mexico — a town in between Las Cruces and El Paso, Texas. Gonzalez broke the gender norm of the time and began boxing at 11 years old, training at an El Paso gym that initially did not allow girls. She boxed from 1992 through 2004 and was inducted by the El Paso Hall of Fame back in 2003.
James Meyers Sr. started boxing at 16 under Hall Sr. and won three titles in three divisions from 1970 through 1973. He served in the United States Army and served for 16 years. After the military, Meyers Sr. became a minister.
“Jolting Joey” Olguin is a boxer from Milagro, New Mexico who began boxing at 14. His father, Jesus, was also a fighter and the young Olduin watched his father train. Olguin moved frequently as a child, but boxing had been the constant. He became a professional after turning 21 and left for the military a year later.
The New Mexico Hall of Fame will also honor Daniel Sisneros and Rudy Lovato. The induction ceremony and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. Tickets are available at the Bank of the Southwest.