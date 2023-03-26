The Premier Flag Football League held a skills camp for children on Saturday and will be out again today at Stiles Park on South Wyoming Avenue where NFL players are teaching the younger citizens of Roswell the fundamental skills needed to play.
Premier Flag Football’s Quentin Pogan, a Roswell native that lives in Denver, is organizing the event with the help of Manuel Payne of Lobo Flag Football.
“I met Quentin about two months ago. I was a bit stand-offish at first because I thought he was trying to compete with my league, but that was never his intent,” Payne said. “I’m glad that we talked because we are both trying to bring the community of Roswell through football. We loaned him some equipment to get this camp going. Their goal is to give Roswell's kids the skills they’ll most likely never see.”
The skills camp aims to open opportunities for kids to learn from professional athletes. As a father of five, Pogan wants more professional athletes involved in New Mexico athletics to get kids the techniques they need to be successful.
“In a nutshell, I am using my business connections to conduct this camp,” Pogan said. “We’re a group of friends now, my football players and me, and I let them know what we are lacking here. The way to start and why we started is to let people know we are here and will be here continuously.”
The skills camps want to establish connections to the local middle and high schools to contact Premier’s pro athletes to provide professional advice or training for the schools that want them.
“If there’s summer training that they want a pro to come down, we can help with that. Maybe its spring training, game time, or something that the team is lacking, we’ll help by paying for it or working some type of compensation to get these pro athletes to come down and help,” Pogan said. “Obviously, we want to donate our time any way we can, but we want to make sure this machine continues to move forward.”
The first day consisted of younger kids, and the second will have high schooler. The parents lined up to see their kids participate in the drills. Juan Montoya is a parent whose son is participating in the camp. He said he had to go to Dallas, Texas to get something similar.
“It’s something different here in Roswell,” Montoya said. “We’ve gone to camps out of town before. For something to happen locally was what attracted us to this one. Instead of going out of town to find something similar. I don’t think we’ve seen a camp in Roswell with this kind of potential.”
Detroit Lions’ Reuben Droughns, Cincinnati Bengals’ Akili Smith and Denver Broncos’ Tatum Bell were the guest coaches for this year’s skills camp.
“When you retire, it’s all about giving back,” Smith said. “When I got the phone call to come out here, I did not hesitate. That’s why we are here. The basics are the most important, like stance and start, how to catch a football, how to put your foot in when you’re doing the speed ladders, and stuff like that for this age group.”
Droughns echoed what Smith said about giving back to the community and hopes to continue doing this camp in the future.
“The whole plan is to continue the knowledge and the tutelage every year so these kids can grow,” Droughns said. “Hopefully, they'll be ready and fine-tuned by the time they get to high school. I’d like to say thank you to the city of Roswell for allowing us to come out here and enjoy this fine weather. I’d rather be here than in Colorado right now.”
Like Mesa Middle School football coach Drew Manzanares, local coaches and volunteers assisted the NFL guest coaches.
“I think this is good for the community of Roswell, getting to see and meet these guys who have played football their whole life,” Manzanares said. “As coaches, getting to learn from them, learning new drills and techniques that brought them to the NFL is a good deal.”
