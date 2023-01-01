The New Mexico High School Coaches Association announced the All-State football selections for the 2022 season.
There are 16 selections for Class 5A between Goddard and Roswell High School.
Senior defensive lineman Sylvester Lomeli, senior offensive lineman Jesus Campos, junior fullback Bryce Sanchez, senior offensive linebacker Adrian Anaya and junior tight end Malachi Mitchell were all selected first-team All-State for Roswell.
Senior defensive end Robert Truex, junior cornerback Wesley Gallegos and junior kicker Payton Kennard were all named second-team All-State. Senior outside linebacker Jorge Chavez was an honorable mention for Roswell.
For Goddard, they had seven selections for this season. Senior linebacker Hector Salvarrey, senior defensive end Landon Victor, senior wide receiver Landon Jones and junior halfback Jonathon Silva were all selected first-team All-State.
Senior offensive lineman Albert Montoya and middle linebacker Colton Franzoy were selected as second-team All-State. Hector Salvarrey was also selected as a tight end on top of his first-team selection.
Gateway Christian had seven athletes selected in the six-man class, some selected for multiple positions. Sophomore linebacker Barton Pieratt, sophomore kicker Maddox Jennings, sophomore outside linebacker Ethaniel Wigley, senior running back punter Jace Worley, senior quarterback Hayden Wigley and senior tight end/slotback Elijah Perry all made first-team All-State.
Hayden Wigley, Barton Pieratt, outside linebacker Victor Oaxaca and Ethaniel Wigley were also selected for second-team All-State.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.