Colt senior striker David Portugal (8) works the ball down the field during NMMI’s 5-3 win over the visiting Clovis Wildcats Tuesday at Stapp Parade Field. Portugal scored two goals in the second half.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The Colt varsity soccer team moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-3 victory over the visiting Clovis Wildcats Tuesday night at Stapp Parade Field on the New Mexico Military Institute campus.

“It’s only our second game. We’re still learning how to play together, who’s playing where, who is playing their best football at which position. And we’re still getting in shape,” NMMI head coach John Barbour said. “But this was a great game. I was really happy with our shooting. We had some good opportunities in the first half, but couldn’t quite make them happen.”