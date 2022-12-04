The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos held on for a 28-26 victory over the Lackawanna Falcons in the first annual HF Sinclair Wool Bowl Friday night in a game that had big plays and big mistakes from both teams.

"I'm proud of the way our guys fought all game," said second-year Bronco head coach Kurt Taufa'asau, who has now won a national title and a bowl game with an overall record of 21-4. "It wasn't pretty, but the guys got the job done. That's what happens sometimes when you don't play a game for two weeks, so kind of sloppy, but the guys stepped up when we needed them most."