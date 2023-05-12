The Colts & Lady Colts wrapped up the 2023 track & field season Saturday at the New Mexico Activities Association Class A-3A State Championships in Albuquerque with a few podium finishes.
Senior Ethan Roland qualified for the boys 110-meter hurdles final with a seventh place finish on Friday and then improved by one spot to capture sixth place and make the podium with a time of 18.55 seconds. The winner from St. Mike’s finished in 15.41 seconds.
Roland was all smiles after his race, congratulating his competitors and letting out a celebratory yell as he realized he had made the podium.
Roland capped off his high school track & field career with a fourth-place tie in the boys pole vault, clearing nine feet with relative ease before missing three attempts at 9.5. The winner from Socorro cleared 12 feet.
Garcia made the boys 300-meter hurdles final with a time of 46.97 seconds, a full 1.5 seconds behind seventh place, but the freshman stepped up for Saturday’s final, improving by two spots for a sixth-place podium finish with a time of 46.24 seconds.
Garcia also participated in the boys triple jump, but missed out on the finals.
Freshman Fidel Mukeh finished sixth in the boys long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 10.75 inches. The winning distance was 21 feet, 9.25 inches by St. Michael’s.
The boys 4x800 meter relay team finished eighth in 9:24.26. The team consisted of sophomore Jacob Hayes, sophomore Jonas Pope, junior Jonah Pinon and sophomore Cale Taylor. District rival Ruidoso finished sixth.
The boys 4x200 meter relay team of senior Enrique Almeida, senior Juan Badillo, Mukeh and Garcia finished 13th with a time of 1:43.81.
The Colts finished the meet in 16th place out of 21 teams with 6.5 points.
On the Lady Colts side, senior pole vaulter Eva Gerou took the silver medal on Friday. Gerou needed two tries to clear the starting height of 6-foot-6 before clearing the next three intervals on the first attempt. She cleared nine feet on the third go round, but St. Mike’s Jacque Gorman won the event with a best height of 10-foot-6.
Sophomore Sawyer Hull finished sixth, clearing 5-foot-8 on his third and final attempt, but failing to make 5-foot-10, the winning height.
Senior Emily Spaniel finished eighth in the girls shot put, starting the preliminary round with a foul before tossing the shot 27 feet, 6 inches to grab the final spot in the eight-competitor final. Junior Kassandra Carpignano finished 11th with 73 feet, 11 inches.
Junior Mary Kathryn Olvera ran the girls 1600 meter run in 6:57.78 to finish 13th. Junior Isabella Moya finished 14th in the girls 3200 meter run (14:54.77) and Olvera finished 11th in the girls 800 meter run (2:50.95).
The girls 4x800 meter relay team of Gerou, Olvera, Moya and freshman Siany McGhan finished ninth with a time of 11:36.41. The podium was dominated by northern schools and district rival Dexter finished seventh.
The Lady Colts scored 5 points and finished in 19th place out of 23 teams.
