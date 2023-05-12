The Colts & Lady Colts wrapped up the 2023 track & field season Saturday at the New Mexico Activities Association Class A-3A State Championships in Albuquerque with a few podium finishes.

Senior Ethan Roland qualified for the boys 110-meter hurdles final with a seventh place finish on Friday and then improved by one spot to capture sixth place and make the podium with a time of 18.55 seconds. The winner from St. Mike’s finished in 15.41 seconds.