The Bronco baseball team opened the 2023 season with four victories over the visiting Trinidad State Trojans this past weekend at NMMI Ballpark.
In game one, NMMI returned from a three-run deficit with a pair of runs in the final two innings to edge the Trojans 4-3. In game two, the offense took off as the Broncos mercy-ruled their opponents 10-0, ending the seven-inning game in the bottom of the sixth.
Sophomore righty Marc Rios started the first game for the Broncos, going four and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Trinidad scored all three of their runs in the top of the second inning, including a two-out two-run homer by Cris Moreno, but Rios recovered and got Jose Ayala to watch strike three cross the plate to end the inning.
The Bronco defense helped Rios keep the Trojans off the scoreboard until his pitch count was exhausted. At this point, sophomore relief pitcher Leandro Tamaki entered the game and effectively shut down the Trinidad offense.
Tamaki pitched the final two and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on a single hit, striking out two and walking one.
The Broncos began their comeback in the bottom of the sixth with a single by sophomore outfielder Fran Gross. Sophomore second baseman Rhett Stokes, a local product, drove in the season's first run for NMMI on a hard ground ball to right field.
Trinidad changed pitchers, but the hits kept coming as another local player, sophomore first baseman Own Alsup hit one hard to left field, plating Stokes and putting NMMI just a run behind at 3-2.
Tamaki and the defense sat the Trojans down in order in the top of the seventh and in the bottom the Broncos picked up the pace as sophomore outfielder Willie Borquez lead off with a single and freshman outfielder Adonis Bernal reached on an error before Gross hit an RBI single.
Trinidad relief pitcher Connor Peck then tossed two balls to Stokes before hitting him, loading the bases with one out for sophomore shortstop B.Y. Choi. But Choi wouldn't have to do much, as the new pitcher for the Trojans balked, walking in the winning run for the Broncos.
"We got off to a little bit of a slow start," Bronco head coach Chris Cook said. "I think confidence was a little shaky in that first game, but the reality is that the kid they started was really good. Sometimes it's just a matter of working until you can get that starter off the mound and then we were able to come away with some runs."
Cook was pleased with how his pitchers battled after going down three runs early in the game.
"Marc threw well, but his pitch count got a little elevated and he had the one little hiccup on the mound," Cook said. "But he kept it close and then Tamaki came in in a tough situation and just kept the score there and gave us a chance to come back late. And you could feel it in the next game. We grabbed the momentum and they were still kind of reeling from it."
Stokes and Gross each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the first game.
In the second game, the Broncos scored early and often on the way to a mercy-ruled 10-0 win.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jackson Peters struck out five and didn't allow a baserunner on any of his 71 pitches over five innings. Freshman righty Yuki Shigeyasu took care of the sixth inning, allowing a single hit and striking out one.
"Peters came out and just really commanded his stuff," Cook said. "He was what I would call more effectively wild, but he kept his pitch count manageable to get through the fifth inning. That was his first collegiate start and he threw a no hitter through five, so that's very encouraging to see."
The Broncos racked up nine hits in game 2: Sophomore outfielder Edrien Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored; Choi was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored; freshman designated hitter Jun Hyuk Kwon went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs; Freshman third baseman Luis Lizarraga drew three walks and Gross drove in four runs, including his three-run bomb to right field in the second inning.
The Bronco baseball team completed a four-game series sweep of the visiting Trinidad State Trojans Sunday evening at NMMI Ballpark with two walk-off victories; the first an extra-innings 8-7 win featuring three come-from-behind innings and the second, a 17-7 mercy-ruled triumph in six innings.
The Broncos racked up 12 hits in the first game of the day. Four players had multiple hits; sophomore shortstop B.Y. Choi went 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, sophomore first baseman Owen Alsup went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, freshman designated hitter Bernie Socarras-Puig went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and freshman catcher Adonis Bernal was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Sophomore right fielder Willie Borquez went 1-for-5 and struck out twice, but came up with the biggest knock in the game when he slugged a solo homer over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie and extend the game.
In the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Socarras-Puig hit a line drive to left field followed by a Bernal groundball single to left before another player that struggled to hit in the game, sophomore centerfielder Fran Gross, smacked his first hit into centerfield, scoring Socarras-Puig and giving the Broncos a hard-fought win.
Sophomore lefty Demitrius DiMatteo got the start for the Broncos, giving up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Freshman right-handed pitchers Paul Ruiz and Chan Yoon each pitch two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs and striking out two.
Freshman righty Dong Woon Yuk pitched the final two and two-thirds innings and earned the win, allowing a single hit, no runs, striking out two and walking one.
Since the first game Sunday ended much like the first game on Saturday, with a comeback one-run walk-off, it was only natural that the second game Sunday would follow the same script.
While the Trojans managed significantly more offense than they did in Game 2 on Saturday, the result was the same, a 10-run mercy-ruled walk-off.
Freshman designated hitter Adolfo Rondon got NMMI on the board early with a two-out, RBI single that plated sophomore second baseman Rhett Stokes and put the Broncos up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
The Trojans answered with two runs in each of the next two innings to take a 4-1 lead, but the Institute offense exploded in the bottom of the third, putting up eight runs.
Stokes walked to start the frame, then Choi tripled him in, followed by an Alsup homer to tie the game at 4-all. Borquez walked on four pitches, Gross singled, freshman third baseman M.J. Kim hit a liner to left to score Borquez and freshman left fielder Ivan Cogles doubled to center to send Kim home and make the score 7-4.
Sophomore catcher Antonio Ramazzini singled to move Cogles to third, who then scored during the next at-bat on an error by the Trinidad right fielder. Ramazzini then scored on a wild pitch. The at-bat belonged to Stokes, who drew another walk and ended up with five on the night with four runs scored.
The Trojans scored three more runs in the game, but couldn't catch up to the hard-hitting Broncos. Choi finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Alsup was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and the big home run. Rondon went 3-for-5 with four runs batted in.
Freshman pitcher Julio Ramos started the game for the Institute, going four innings and allowing five runs on six hits. Freshman right-hander Yuki Shigeyasu closed the game with eight pitches, seven of them strikes.
Bronco head coach Chris Cook was impressed by the Game 1 and 3 starters for Trinidad and his team's grit in playing from behind.
"Both of those guys pitched well against us and we just kind of kept it close enough and then started scratching away," Cook said. "And when we had some opportunities where we got some help, we took advantage of it."
Cook said he was pleased with the performance of his top two hitters, Stokes and Choi, despite neither necessarily playing to the best of their abilities yet.
"The top two guys in our lineup understand the strike zone," Cook said. "We still haven't seen Choi hit to his potential, but he's still good enough to produce and help you win. And Rhett just wasn't going to give in. He was waiting for a pitch to drive and had good at-bats. It's very uncommon to get five walks in a game. I don't know that I've ever seen it."
Cook said he was very pleased with the 4-0 start and hopes the success will motivate his players to practice harder, smarter and improve in certain areas
"I'm real proud of the guys. A lot of guys got their first college hit, one got his first college home run, a couple of first college wins," he said. "There were some great defensive plays over the weekend, but also some poor plays, but that's stuff we can clean up. We've set a high bar for ourselves, but that's good. I thought all our starting pitchers did a tremendous job and kept us in the game. Great first weekend."
The Broncos are back on their home diamond next Saturday and Sunday for another four-gamer, this time with Otero College. The first pitch is at noon on both days.
