The Bronco baseball team opened the 2023 season with four victories over the visiting Trinidad State Trojans this past weekend at NMMI Ballpark.

In game one, NMMI returned from a three-run deficit with a pair of runs in the final two innings to edge the Trojans 4-3. In game two, the offense took off as the Broncos mercy-ruled their opponents 10-0, ending the seven-inning game in the bottom of the sixth.