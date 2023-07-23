The Noon Optimist Little League Junior All-Stars after winning the state title

The Noon Optimist Junior All-Star team stands together on the field after winning the state title for the 2023 New Mexico Junior League Championship in Carlsbad on Tuesday. Back row, from left-to-right: Noon Op Junior Manager Jason Bolin, Patrick Jennings, Cohen Bolin, coach Laj Cheadle, Jadon Herrera and Laj Cheadle. Front row, from left to right: Joshua Anderson, Diego Villa, Airell Aguilar, Rodolfo Anaya, Eli Cooper, Brody Wooton, Paxton Holloway, Carmelo Ortega and coach Armando Ortega. Brady Duer in not pictured due to injury.

 David Rocha Photo

The Noon Optimist Little League’s Junior All-Stars defeated Deming in the 2023 New Mexico Junior League Championship in Carlsbad on Tuesday with a final score of 6-0 at the Carlsbad Sports Complex.

The two New Mexico teams faced each other earlier in the bracket last Sunday, and the game was a 3-2 victory for Noon Op. New Mexico’s District Seven Deming team led the game early but the Noon Optimists pushed them into extra innings to take the game.