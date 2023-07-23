The Noon Optimist Little League’s Junior All-Stars defeated Deming in the 2023 New Mexico Junior League Championship in Carlsbad on Tuesday with a final score of 6-0 at the Carlsbad Sports Complex.
The two New Mexico teams faced each other earlier in the bracket last Sunday, and the game was a 3-2 victory for Noon Op. New Mexico’s District Seven Deming team led the game early but the Noon Optimists pushed them into extra innings to take the game.
“They never wavered. They always stayed positive and did what they had to do,” Noon Op Junior All-Star coach Armando Ortega said regarding the first game against Deming. “I think the maturity of being at the junior level helped them handle their composure. They never realized the game was over until it was over.”
The Deming team had to defeat Albuquerque’s East Mountain Little League on Monday and did so with a final score of 7-4 in the loser’s bracket. The Noon Op team knows they are in for a tough match going against Deming a second time in the championship round.
“We wanted to win and expected to win,” Bolin said. “We did win overall but they were a hard team to play against. Hats off to that Deming team.”
Bolin said the best aspect of their game in the tournament was their pitching and defense.
“Our pitching and our defensive game are ruthless. They were absolute studs out there on the field,” Bolin said. “Regarding defensive play, we made very few defensive errors and our pitching was phenomenal. Jadon Herrera was able to throw every batter and only left one.”
With the state title, the Noon Optimist Junior All-Stars will go to Albuquerque to play the Junior League Southwest Region Tournament, starting August 5 at 12 p.m. The Noon Op team will receive a first-round bye and play against the winner of Texas West versus Colorado in the first round. If the Noon Op team wins the tournament, they will advance to the Junior League World Series, which will be held at Heritage Park in Taylor, Michigan, August 13-20.
With the Southwest Regional being held in Albuquerque, parents like Patrick Jennings can attend the tournament and support their team.
“Hopefully we can get many more family and friends to come out and support the team,” Jennings said. “We’re excited and can’t wait to get going.”