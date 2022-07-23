The Noon Optimist Little League 12U All-Stars took third place in the 2022 New Mexico State Tournament after losing against the Shorthorn Little League in Carlsbad last Tuesday.

Noon Optimist started off rough in the quarterfinals of the winner’s bracket, losing against the district 9 champions South Valley, 1-0. The two teams battled it out on the Roadrunner Little League field in Albuquerque’s Hahn Park.  

