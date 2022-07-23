The Noon Optimist Little League 12U All-Stars took third place in the 2022 New Mexico State Tournament after losing against the Shorthorn Little League in Carlsbad last Tuesday.
Noon Optimist started off rough in the quarterfinals of the winner’s bracket, losing against the district 9 champions South Valley, 1-0. The two teams battled it out on the Roadrunner Little League field in Albuquerque’s Hahn Park.
James Brown, manager of the Noon Optimist 12U All-Star team, said that playing against South Valley was a pitching battle.
“I told them, ‘Hey, we are going to get our money’s worth for baseball now. We are going through the hard road,’” Brown said. “They stepped up to the challenge.”
After the game, South Valley manager Brian Pollock said he would never want to face Noon Optimist after their victory. “Our bats should wake up tomorrow, hopefully,” Brown said.
Noon Optimist would go on a tear in the early part of the elimination stage, going on to win three games until falling against Shorthorn.
In the second round of the elimination bracket, Noon Optimist eliminated district 3’s Clovis Western Little League in four innings with a final score of 17-7.
“Our pitching and defense really showed up,” Brown said. “The tough part about a tournament like this is, that we lost the first day so we ended up playing five games in a row. It makes it tough on pitching and pitch count."
Noon Optimist got away with a close game in the quarterfinals of the elimination stage against Roadrunner Little League, with a final score of 1-0. In the semifinals, Noon Optimist eliminated Santa Fe with a final score of 3-2.
“After that, we played against a good Santa Fe team,” Brown said. “We were able to pull that one off. The same thing as Roadrunner, it was a defensive game. We score all three runs in the first inning, went a little cold and we couldn’t get people across. We were able to hold that one off and that was a really good game in terms of our defense.”
Brown knew the team from Carlsbad from past tournaments, and knew it was going to be a tough game for them.
“We faced a really good Carlsbad team that ended up knocking us out,” Brown said. “Once we got to them, we were lacking a bit on pitching but we gave it our best. We had a blast. I’m super proud of the boys, they gave all they had. By the end, I’m ready to go home after five nights at a hotel. The kids can enjoy the rest of their summer before school starts."
