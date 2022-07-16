Noon Op Edit.jpg

Noon Optimist Little League 50/70 All-Stars won the 2022 New Mexico State Championship in Albuquerque, July 10. Pictured, back row, from left: Coach Clarence Cheadle, Cohen Bolin, Brady Duer, Manager Jason Bolin, Clarence Cheadle Jr., Jadon Herrera and Coach Armando Ortega. Back row, from left: Carmelo Ortega, Airell Aguilar, Cohdy Seely, Brody Wooten, Joshua Anderson and Diego Villa.

 Barbara Evans Photo

The Noon Optimist Little League 50/70 All-Stars won the championship at the 2022 New Mexico Little League 50/70 state tournament in Albuquerque last week, beating Santa Fe 26-1, East Mountain 14-4, and West Mesa 21-1.

The Noon Optimist 50/70 All-Stars will travel to Houston, Texas next week to play in the Southwest Regional Tournament starting July 22 against Arkansas. Winning the regional tournament will give them a chance to compete in the Little League World Series. 

The Noon Optimist All-Stars are representing District 2 in multiple state tournaments. The Noon Optimist Little League 10U and 12U All-Stars were competing in Albuquerque and the 11U All-Star team was in Carlsbad.

Noon Optimist 50/70 All-Stars hit 17 home runs over the course of the three games in the New Mexico state tournament.

