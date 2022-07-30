The Noon Optimist Little League 50/70 All-Star team was the runner-up in the 50/70 Southwest Region, losing to Texas East 10-0 Wednesday in Houston, Texas.

After winning the New Mexico State title in District 2 against Artesia, 14-8, the Noon Optimist 50/70 traveled to Houston to represent New Mexico in the Southwest regional tournament, where states like Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and Texas participated.