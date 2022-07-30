The Noon Optimist Little League 50/70 All-Star team was the runner-up in the 50/70 Southwest Region, losing to Texas East 10-0 Wednesday in Houston, Texas.
After winning the New Mexico State title in District 2 against Artesia, 14-8, the Noon Optimist 50/70 traveled to Houston to represent New Mexico in the Southwest regional tournament, where states like Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and Texas participated.
“As a league, we are very excited about how these kids represented Noon Optimist Little League and the city of Roswell,” said Noon Optimist Little League President Caleb Grant.
In game one, the boys in blue took down Arkansas’ Junior Deputy Little League 18-6, while East Texas dominated Colorado’s Monument Little League, 16-0.
New Mexico then defeated Texas West’s Medina Valley Youth Baseball Association, 10-1, while East Texas got past Louisiana 7-3 in game four.
“They are probably one of the most competitive groups of kids that I’ve ever been around. These kids fight and grind,” Noon Optimist 50/70 All-Star manager Jason Bolin said. “From a coaching standpoint, you got to figure out how to harness that competitiveness where they’ll keep their heads up. These kids want to win.”
Noon Optimist 50/70 then got hit by a roadblock: Texas East’s Needville Little League. Needville dominated the match with a final score of 18-0 and put Noon Optimist 50/70 in the elimination bracket.
“Texas East is a really good ball team. They have some really talented players,” Bolin said. “I think our kids are just as talented, they just have a couple of things that didn’t go their way. We have the mental fortitude to continue to play. Not many kids that age can play eight straight games, being 10 hours away from home. There are no home-cooked meals, having to commute back and forth, and carrying luggage to and from the ballpark. It was a mental grind, but it was fun nonetheless.”
New Mexico’s own had to battle West Texas once again, but this time Medina Valley came to play. Noon Op ultimately took one from Texas West with a final score of 10-9.
Noon Optimist then faced the same roadblock in the championship that they could not pass earlier, Texas East’s Needville. The Noon Optimist boys lost the ballgame 10-0 and received runner-up last Wednesday.
“There is no shame in losing to them,” Bolin said. “I think we ended up handling business out there, we just couldn’t get through that one team. East Texas is now off to California. I’d imagine they’ll do pretty well. Super proud of our kids for handling the heat and humidity. It was a lot of late nights and long days. They just stayed together as a team and grinded it out. Their will to win is unbelievable.
"I’d like to thank the businesses and the community, Roswell and Artesia. They stood behind us. It’s not cheap putting families and players in hotel rooms for nine days. You gotta feed these kids breakfast, lunch and dinner, Gatorades and fluids. Very expensive adventure. The president of Noon Optimist, Caleb Grant, helped us from a fundraising standpoint. The other coaches Laj Cheadle and Armando Ortega helped out a lot.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.