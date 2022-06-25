The Noon Optimist Little League All-Stars won the 2022 District 2 10-11 Year Old Tournament against the Hagerman Little League All-Stars Thursday at Noon Optimist Little League baseball park.
Hagerman was on the brink of elimination and they played the game accordingly. The boys in green held the Noon Optimist All-Stars to one run for the majority of the game.
Despite the strong defensive outing for Hagerman, they were unable to get balls in play to push past the Noon Optimist team. Hagerman failed to get any useful hits.
It was only a matter of time until the Noon Optimist All-Stars picked up on Hagerman’s pitching and poured on the hits. The boys in blue got hits, stole bases and took advantage of Hagerman’s mistakes to win the game 12-1.
After winning the tournament, the Noon Optimist team will move on to play in state tournaments.
“I’m very proud of how they played,” Noon Optimist All-Star head coach Wayne Gluff said. “Hagerman pitched a tough game and our kids really struggled at bat. This game is a slow start for us but they were able to figure it out and really have some fun doing it. We changed up our style a little bit.”
Gluff said that batting is something they focused on during the season and they plan to continue progressing in the state tournaments.
“I’m very proud of how Mason Duer pitched. He did a phenomenal job, and our boys played some heads-up baseball.” Gluff said.
