The Noon Optimist Little League All-Stars won the District 2 New Mexico 9-10 year-old tournament, defeating Artesia Little League via mercy rule at the Noon Optimist baseball field Tuesday.
Artesia started off strong, scoring in the top of the third. Despite the initial setback, the boys in blue stayed in control throughout the game after the bottom of the third.
Noon Optimist starting pitcher Luke Taschner did a great job shutting down the Artesia bats, allowing only one run in the fourth inning.
Artesia’s pitching change in the fourth did not do much to stop the Noon Optimist bats from making contact.
Despite two pitching changes in the fourth, Noon Optimist kept pouring in the runs. Noon Optimist scored four more runs to make the score 6-1.
Artesia tried to dig out of the hole in the next at-bat but Noon Optimist closing pitcher Josiah Gonzales Miles ended the top of the fifth before it got out of hand.
In the bottom of the fifth Noon Optimist continued their offensive all the way to victory. Josiah Gonzales Miles closed the game by hitting a walk-off RBI for the final score of 12-2.
John Miles, father of Josiah Gonzales Miles, was there to witness his son hit the walk-off RBI to win the game.
“It feels great,” John said after the game. “Never been prouder as a dad. He’s grown a lot, he’s battled to become the number one pitcher on his team. To get a win with these boys here where they are all competitive, he held his ground.”
At the beginning of the tournament, Noon Optimist 9-10 head coach Dan Taschner said their hitting is the best aspect of their game.
“I couldn’t ask more from them,” Taschner said. “We’ve put in some long days, multiple days, and each kid has put in hard work. It’s an awesome experience to come out here and basically sit back and watch these kids play. They were phenomenal. They put their heart and work in. From one to 13, every single one of them plays their game to the fullest.”
Also on Tuesday, Noon Optimist Little League All-Stars won the New Mexico District 2 11-12 Major Little League Championship tournament against Artesia, at Artesia, by a final score of 14-8.
After defeating Lions Hondo Little League in the semifinals, Noon Optimist faced Artesia in the championship round. By the end of the bottom of the fourth inning, the boys in blue were up five runs against Artesia.
“It was a close game right up until the fifth Inning,” Noon Optimist 11-12 head coach James Brown said. “It was a back-and-forth game. We were facing their top pitcher and it was in the fourth that we started to score some runs. In the fifth, we scored five more.”
Brown said that defense is what carried them through to victory.
“We hit the ball and we didn’t make any errors, you love to see that,” Brown said. “The kids played as a team. They’re all buddies and they played really well.”
Both teams will be going to Albuquerque on July 15 for the state tournament. Both Noon Optimist coaches intend to use the time in between to celebrate and practice for the upcoming competition.
