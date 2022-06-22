The Noon Optimist Little League Minors All-Stars team faced the Hagerman All-Star team and won Tuesday at the Noon Optimist Little League baseball field by a final score of 16-1.
The Noon Optimist team played great defense to shut down Hagerman early on and strung together seven runs in the bottom of the first.
Hagerman had a chance to get back in the game in the top of the second inning due to walks filling up the bases, but Hagerman only got one RBI and struck out for the last two outs, leaving three on base.
Clara Caro, the mother of the Hagerman All-Stars' catcher, talked about seeing her son play in the Little League All-Star game.
“It’s very exciting because during the season he really looked forward to being on the All-Star team,” Caro said.
Caro said that she saw her son’s confidence grow during the regular season. “At first he was a little nervous but then throughout the season I saw his confidence grow with every game.”
Despite a pitching change by Hagerman, the Noon Optimist boys poured on the hits and ended the game early with nine runs in just the bottom of the second.
Noon Optimist head coach Wayne Gluff talked about the win and seeing his son play in the same league he’s coaching.
“First and foremost, I’m proud as a father, of course, but I’m very proud of this team and these kiddos,” Gluff said. “I had the opportunity to watch them for years, growing up in baseball. It’s just fantastic to see them at this level. We set our sights on going as far as we can with this and we got to continue to do it.”
The Noon Optimist and Hagerman squads will continue their best-of-three series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Noon Optimist Little League baseball field.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.