The Roswell little league programs Lions Hondo and Noon Optimist have released their all-star selections to represent their leagues for the upcoming district tournaments.
Michael Acosta, Jayden Garcia, Alonzo Lazos, Matthew Macias, Emmett Martinez, Jordan Mayes, Daniel Trejo, Victor Romero, Emiliano Molina, Kaelani Vaderaz and Sergio Olivas made the Lions Hondo Little League Minors All-Stars.
Avery Knight, Israel Medrano, Juan Garcia, Samuel De La Rosa, Ezekial Pirtle, Dominic Spear, Serenity Martinez, Sara Madrid, Anthony De La Cerda, Tayshawn Dawson, Malachi Oaxaca, Richard Gonzales and James Madril made the LHLL Majors All-Star.
The Noon Optimist 9 to 10-year-old All-Stars are Remy Hebert, Eli Pirtle, Ryan Jennings, Dylan Davis, Max Dean, Antonio Farmer, Jaydon Gonzales Miles, Charles Marley, Omar Salazar, Colton Skipper, Brantley Spear and Brazen Spear.
The Noon Op 11-year-old All-Stars are Joshua Amador, Ignacia Campa, Cobe Cheadle, Brewin Gentry, Josiah Gonzales Miles, Emmett Graves, Hudson Kermode, Kimberly Rivera, Raymond Sena, Zhadyn Sosa, Hunter Therrien and Cameron Wakefield.
The 12-year-old All-Stars are Drake Brown, Braeden Arnold, Kaleb Gluff, Adrian Jasso, Brock Spear, Dezman Mendoza, Becker Dodson, Israel Nelson, Hudson Grant, Brenden Sills, Gavin Martinez and Luke Taschner.
For the Noon Op Junior All-Stars, Airell Aguilar Rodolfo Anaya, Joshua Anderson, Cohen Bolin, Clarence Cheadle, Brady Duer, Paxton Holloway, Jadon Herrera, Patrick Jennings Carmelo Ortega, Diego Villa and Brody Wooton.
The Little League district baseball tournaments will be held June 22-29 for the 8 to 10-year-olds at Carlsbad Sports Complex. The Majors will be held June 23-29 in Roswell at the Noon Optimist Little League fields.