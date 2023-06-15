The Roswell little league programs Lions Hondo and Noon Optimist have released their all-star selections to represent their leagues for the upcoming district tournaments.

Michael Acosta, Jayden Garcia, Alonzo Lazos, Matthew Macias, Emmett Martinez, Jordan Mayes, Daniel Trejo, Victor Romero, Emiliano Molina, Kaelani Vaderaz and Sergio Olivas made the Lions Hondo Little League Minors All-Stars.

