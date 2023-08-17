Roswell’s Noon Optimist Little League lost against Lubbock’s Southwest Little League in the 2023 Junior League Baseball World Series championship game in early August with a final score of 3-1.

In Noon Op’s first game on Aug. 5, they faced the same Lubbock team and lost against them 10-0 in the seventh inning. After the loss to Southwest, Noon Optimist Juniors manager Jason Bolin knows the kids from Roswell have more in the tank.