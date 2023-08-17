Roswell’s Noon Optimist Little League lost against Lubbock’s Southwest Little League in the 2023 Junior League Baseball World Series championship game in early August with a final score of 3-1.
In Noon Op’s first game on Aug. 5, they faced the same Lubbock team and lost against them 10-0 in the seventh inning. After the loss to Southwest, Noon Optimist Juniors manager Jason Bolin knows the kids from Roswell have more in the tank.
“We came out flat and had errors on routine balls that should’ve been fielded up,” Bolin said. “We had some mental errors but we’re going to come back. This is a good team. We have been in this spot before, we’ll deal with it one day at a time.”
Despite their setback against Lubbock, the Noon Optimist Juniors smashed out of the loser's bracket, going through Albuquerque’s West Mesa with a score of 20-1, Louisiana’s Mid-City with a score of 12-5, and Texas’ Northeast Little League with a final score of 11-6.
The boys from Roswell put up a better fight in the championship game against Lubbock, but Noon Op still needs to get past the team from West Texas. Overall, the Noon Optimist Juniors had a great season, coming home with a state title after they defeated Deming with a score of 6-0 in the 2023 New Mexico Junior League Championship in Carlsbad.