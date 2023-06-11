The Noon Optimist Little League hosted the Sterling Grant City Tournament championships on Thursday, with the Noon Op Rockies taking it for the majors against Dexter Little League’s Cubs and the Noon Op Braves winning over the Noon Op White Sox.
In the majors game, the Noon Op Rockies got the early lead on the Cubs and kept their momentum throughout the game. By the bottom of the third, the Rockies were up eight runs on the Cubs. The game ended with a final score of 11-2.
Dexter Cubs head coach Matthew Mireles commended his team’s effort and said it’s always a challenge whenever they come to Roswell against Noon Op or Lions Hondo. On Tuesday, Dexter Cubs defeated the Noon Op Braves by putting up 20 runs, but the Braves tried to storm back with 12 runs in the late innings.
“We just ran out of gas,” Mireles said. “I think we used all our tanks on Tuesday to get here but we had a good season. We only lost two games out of 15. Over at Dexter, we work with what we got, so they did a good job. I want to thank our 12-year-olds. They have been playing since tee ball and gave it everything they have.”
For the Rockies, head coach Aaron Bogle praised the kids for sticking to the end.
“They fought hard and didn’t get down,” Bogle said. “They got bases loaded a couple of times, and we fought through it. We drilled on them to stay mentally tough, they did and got it done.”
Bogle thanked the kids for trying and playing their best and reminded the all-stars that it is not over yet.
In the minors game, the Noon Op Braves took down the Noon Op White Sox with a final score of 10-1. The two teams are deadlocked for the first two innings until the Braves broke out to a 6-1 lead in the third inning, extending their lead to seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Noon Op White Sox head coach Brandon Hebert said the kids played well but got beaten by the better team.
“It doesn’t take away from their season,” Hebert said. “The team finished in the first regular season, 12-2. They had a great season and made it to the city championship game. Today, the Braves were the better team and we tip our caps to them.”
Noon Op Braves head coach John Miles said he is proud that the team came together and overcame a team that had beaten them twice in the regular season. Coach Miles was privileged to watch his son throw the winning pitch against the White Sox.
“Man, what a great feeling,” Miles said. “His brother did it last year, so now it was his turn.”
Next week, the little leagues will start their all-star season. Noon Optimists, Little League released all-star selections on their Facebook page.