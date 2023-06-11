The Noon Optimist Little League hosted the Sterling Grant City Tournament championships on Thursday, with the Noon Op Rockies taking it for the majors against Dexter Little League’s Cubs and the Noon Op Braves winning over the Noon Op White Sox.

In the majors game, the Noon Op Rockies got the early lead on the Cubs and kept their momentum throughout the game. By the bottom of the third, the Rockies were up eight runs on the Cubs. The game ended with a final score of 11-2.