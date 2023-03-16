The Roswell High School baseball varsity team lost against the Alamogordo Tigers on Tuesday with a final score of 8-6 at Alamogordo High School.
The Tigers led the way early in the game by jumping into a 4-1 lead against the Coyotes, tacking on four more in the fifth and sixth innings. Roswell tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning with three run, but could not shave the lead any further to get the extra innings.
The Coyotes will travel to Anthony to play a doubleheader on Friday against the Gadsden Panthers starting at 3 p.m.
Over in Clovis, the Goddard High School softball varsity team won their doubleheader against the Wildcats on Tuesday with final scores of 21-5 and 28-17.
The Lady Rockets won the first game by mercy rule with an 11-2 run in the second inning and another six at the top of the fourth while shutting down Clovis in the later innings. Despite leading the first three innings, the Lady Wildcats' bats woke up on the next game and cut down Goddard's lead by two in the third inning at 12-10. However, the Lady Rockets put up five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and another 10 runs in the seventh compared to Clovis' seven in those innings.
The Lady Rockets will be playing Robertson High School as their first opponent at the Bulldog Invitational at Artesia High School today at noon.
