The Roswell High School baseball varsity team lost against the Alamogordo Tigers on Tuesday with a final score of 8-6 at Alamogordo High School.

The Tigers led the way early in the game by jumping into a 4-1 lead against the Coyotes, tacking on four more in the fifth and sixth innings. Roswell tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning with three run, but could not shave the lead any further to get the extra innings.