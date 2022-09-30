Megan Patterson in her Mile High Blaze uniform

Submitted Photo/AG Media and Design

Megan Patterson in her Mile High Blaze uniform, pictured with her Women's Football Alliance Division II trophies and rings.

Colorado’s Mile High Blaze defeated Kentucky’s Derby City Dynamite to win the Women’s Football Alliance Division II National Conference Championship on July 9, edging them by one point.

Megan Patterson, a teacher and coach at Sierra Middle School, was part of that championship run as a center for the Mile High Blaze. Prior to the Mile High Blaze, Patterson was the president of and a player for the Destroyers, a nonprofit women’s football league in Roswell. 