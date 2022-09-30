Colorado’s Mile High Blaze defeated Kentucky’s Derby City Dynamite to win the Women’s Football Alliance Division II National Conference Championship on July 9, edging them by one point.
Megan Patterson, a teacher and coach at Sierra Middle School, was part of that championship run as a center for the Mile High Blaze. Prior to the Mile High Blaze, Patterson was the president of and a player for the Destroyers, a nonprofit women’s football league in Roswell.
Aaron Werts, Patterson’s former defensive coach with the Roswell Destroyers, said that Patterson was a raw prospect when she started back in 2015. Werts began as both an offensive and defensive coach for the team.
“They were as raw as can be,” Werts said in regard to the players when they started. “I don’t believe that a lot of them actually played football. It was tough going at first but the good thing about the girls, Megan in particular, was that they were willing to learn. They soaked up everything I taught them.”
Werts said that Patterson was initially an offensive guard but he fought to move her into the position that she plays now.
“Knowing football players, I knew she was at the wrong spot,” Werts said. “So I talked to the head coach and I ended up moving her to center. I spent a lot of time teaching her the technique of snapping the ball with the quarterback under center, shotgun formations for punts and PAT field goal tries."
After having her second child, Patterson also went through major weight-loss surgery to better her health and in turn be a better football player.
“I started developing health problems and I needed to do something,” Patterson said. “That also bettered me as a football player because now I have a variety of positions I can play. I’m not just stuck being a guard or a tackle. I tell that story all the time to the kids. I keep pictures of all the different sponsor posters I have gotten to see where I am now.”
As president of the Destroyers, Patterson was in charge of making sure the Destroyers had enough funding for registrations, uniforms and equipment.
“As far as I know, Megan is an awesome person,” Destroyers head coach Bradley Bailey said. “In football, she’s always trying to better herself and better the team, not only through her play but her devotion to the team. You have to understand that in those circumstances she and other members of the team were responsible for fundraising and buying equipment. She was always there to lead the crusade of getting better equipment for the team, or to raise the money for jerseys.”
The Destroyers won their first championship back in 2016 under the New Mexico Adult Football League but switched to the WFA afterward.
“That is when we have to start gaining more sponsorships, more fundraisers, car washes because the registration for that is pretty expensive,” Patterson said. “Not to mention we have to get new uniforms. So that was really costly for us."
The Destroyers began to decline in terms of their roster as players prioritized work and family. With registration and the cost of playing getting higher, the Destroyers ceased operations in 2018.
Patterson continues to play for various teams in New Mexico and now Colorado. Mile High Blaze head coach and defensive coordinator Rob Sandlin got acquainted with Patterson during her time with the Destroyers.
“She played primarily defense for us,” Sandlin said. “Obviously, coming into a new team is a difficult situation. You don’t know as many people. The coaches and terminology were different. She was able to come in and grasp the information quickly."
However, sponsorships in the Roswell community began to dwindle during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I wanted to play,” Patterson said. “I still have a passion for it.”
Patterson lives in Roswell and would have to travel to Colorado to attend practices and home games for the Mile High Blaze. Besides being a teacher and an athlete, Patterson is also a parent and would have to travel without her family.
“There are a lot of chances where I had to travel without my family,” Patterson said. “When I’m working, I go from teaching to coaching. I coach several sports, and right now we are getting ready for football. I do that all week long. On Friday, I take half a day to travel to Colorado for two days of practice, then come back home.”
Patterson said that the most challenging part of playing the game of football is getting sponsorships through the community.
“We don’t get paid to play. We pay to play,” Patterson said. “I’ve had some sponsorships that had been very consistent when I first started playing in 2015.”
The Mile High Blaze team does help the team’s financials by having their fundraisers locally in Colorado, and the money they raise goes to a team account to help their players pay for hotel registrations.
“Financially, it’s very hard. I am dependent on my paychecks, and I am dependent on sponsorships, and I’m dependent on my fundraisers,” Patterson said. “... Right now, I am trying to become a brand ambassador for companies and hopefully get some financial help that way.”
Out-of-state players are not common for the Colorado team because of the effort it takes.
“We’ve had a couple of players over the years for the Blaze that lived out of Colorado,” Sandlin said. “... We had a player that was stationed in Texas that would come and play for the Blaze. Another from Vegas. It isn’t normal for us but it does happen on occasion.”
Sandlin said that there is an “accountability scale” they utilize for all their players to determine who will start in the next game.
“To start in a game, you have to accumulate at least 100 points a week prior to the game, practice holds the most points,” Sandlin said. “For those out-of-state players, they have to do some additional things like film study, and one-on-one Zoom calls from their position coach to make sure they are on top of things. We never want to have a situation where someone comes in from out of town and they just get to walk in without the same accountability as people who are here on a daily basis.”
As for the financial aspect of the sport, Sandlin said the interest is not there to make an organization like the Mile High Blaze lucrative.
“It’s like other women’s sport, the same attention is not paid,” Sandlin said. “I run a youth organization as well and it is far easier for me to raise money with the youth organization than it is for the Blaze. It could be the concept that it is not taken as seriously by some people.”
Sandlin said adults are less willing to help other adults in a “pay-to-play” scenario.
“I had a men's semi-pro team who had the same problems,” Sandlin said. “As you become adults, people are like ‘If you want to do it, you have to pay for it.’ I think individuals who are trying to raise money for team fees or travel costs, just become an economic issue, and people are not willing to support that. With women’s football, obviously, there can be a stigma from a standpoint of whether, should women really play football, and I think that reason lessens the number of people that would take pride and support it.
"I can’t tell you how many times a week I tell people that I coach a semi-pro women’s football team and people go, ‘What? Women? What’re you talking about?' Patterson is very successful in regard to her ability to raise money. She did a lot of different things to raise money and make sure she shows up to as many games as possible. Kudos to her for how she went about that."
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
