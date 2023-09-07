Roswell's Sarai Morales going for a kill against Artesia

Roswell senior hitter Sarai Morales (7) goes for a kill against the Bulldogs at home on Tuesday. Morales had 23 kills in this game against Artesia.

 Brad Winters Photo

Roswell High School senior outside hitter Sarai Morales (7) goes for a kill against senior Kenna Morrison (5) and senior middle Lorin Wagner (19) in Tuesday's home game against the Artesia Bulldogs at the Roswell High main gym. Despite their efforts, the Lady Coyotes lost the game in five sets against the Lady Bulldogs.