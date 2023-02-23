Goddard and Roswell hosted district tournament games on Tuesday where the Coyotes lost by a narrow margin against Clovis with a final score of 79-75 and Goddard slipped past Lovington with a final score of 56-51.

Initially, Goddard was down for the first three quarters, going down as much as 10 points against the visiting Wildcats, but the Rockets turned it around in the fourth quarter. Goddard executed in the fourth quarter and went on a 22-12 run against Lovington.