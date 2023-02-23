Goddard and Roswell hosted district tournament games on Tuesday where the Coyotes lost by a narrow margin against Clovis with a final score of 79-75 and Goddard slipped past Lovington with a final score of 56-51.
Initially, Goddard was down for the first three quarters, going down as much as 10 points against the visiting Wildcats, but the Rockets turned it around in the fourth quarter. Goddard executed in the fourth quarter and went on a 22-12 run against Lovington.
Goddard head coach Wade Scott said the Rockets did a good job of hanging with Lovington.
“They guys fought back,” Scott said. “They hung in there. They could’ve shut down early but they didn’t. Ultimately, we made plays and were fortunate enough to leave there.”
Despite their fourth-quarter performance, Scott said they need a sense of urgency out of the gate to take more games in this district tournament. The Rockets are heading to Portales to play the Rams tonight in the district tournament semifinals.
“We have to learn how to handle Portales’ pressure,” Scott said. “We turned the ball over way too much against them, so we missed opportunities to score. We got to do a better job of recognizing their scorers and what they do well. In the end, we have to execute and play the way we’ve been playing. It’s tournament basketball, it’s win or go home. There has to be a sense of urgency for us as well. We don’t want people out of control but there has to be a heightened sense around you. Last night, I thought we didn’t have that sense of urgency but Lovington did.”
Roswell had the opposite experience against Clovis. The Coyotes led the Wildcats for the first three quarters until the end of the fourth quarter where Clovis outscored Roswell 24-13.
“We had a double-digit lead for a while,” Coyotes varsity basketball head coach Dude Burrola said. “We just kinda let them back in. We didn’t play as good of a defense as we’ve normally been playing so that contributed to the loss but the boys played well, worked hard, and that’s all I could ask for.”
Burrola said Clovis’ shooting came in early and they could not adjust to take those shots out of the Wildcats’ hands. The Wildcats made 10 threes against Roswell with six from the first quarter.
“We gotta give Clovis credit, they shot the ball extremely well last night,” Burrola said. “They hit threes, stepped up, and we didn’t play good enough defense or rebounded as well as Clovis did.”
With Roswell out of the district tournament, Burrola said the preparation for the next season starts now.
“We’re going to start today. I anticipate this group to want to come in and work extra hard for the next season,” Burrola said. “As for the younger guys, they got a lot of minutes this season. They played in a lot of crucial games and hopefully, that gave them the experience they needed to play. I just want to give a shout-out to the seniors. They’ve been with us for four years. It’s not the ending we wanted but those seniors worked hard all season. They’ve been through a lot. They had a rough season last year and to jumpstart us to where we were this year, a .500 record and a chance at the playoffs is a big improvement. It shows their leadership and what they’ve done for the program, leading the younger guys to have this season that we have and start our future.”
The Coyotes finished the season with a 13-14 record overall and 2-5 in district play.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.