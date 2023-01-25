The Roswell and Goddard girls basketball teams played their final non-district games on Saturday evening at home before going into district play later this week.
Roswell
The Roswell Lady Coyotes lost against the visiting Portales Rams on Saturday during Senior night with a final score of 35-33 at the Roswell High School gym.
Roswell held the lead against the Lady Rams for most of the first quarter, but Portales hung around to take the lead by the end of the quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Coyotes kept up with the Lady Rams offense to end the half within three points behind Portales.
The Lady Coyotes took the lead in the third quarter thanks to Roswell’s balanced attack, ending the quarter on an 11-6 run against the Lady Rams. Despite a strong outing after the first half, the Lady Coyote’s offense dried up in the fourth quarter.
“We made some inopportune mistakes down the stretch by turning the ball over. That’ll always be an Achilles’ heel,” Lady Coyotes varsity basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “They got a ton of putbacks. We’re a small team; if we don’t box out and get rebounds, it becomes a challenge for us.”
The Lady Coyotes tried to protect a four-point lead in the fourth quarter by running the clock against their visitors but the Lady Rams outpaced Roswell by 6 to 2 while taking advantage of their mistakes.
“It was Senior night and it’s always an emotional time, losing four seniors. Sitting there and thinking about it makes you emotional because you realize they are growing up,” Smith said. “The one thing I can say is that we play hard defense. That is one thing that I love is that we play super hard.”
Goddard
After Roswell’s game against Portales, the Lady Rockets took on the visiting Santa Teresa Desert Warriors on Senior night and won with a final score of 46-16.
Goddard stayed in control for most of the game. The Lady Rockets came out slow in the first quarter, only scoring six points against the Desert Warriors but picked it up by adding 13 points in the second.
Despite scoring only six in the first quarter, the Lady Rockets outscored Santa Teresa by 12 in the first half and extended their lead by 25 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Desert Warriors were held to single-digit scoring until the fourth quarter, ending the night at 16.
“We were real flat on the first half but once we picked up the energy and started running the floor on the second half, we played a lot better,” Lady Rockets varsity basketball head coach Chris Roybal said.
Roybal said that getting a win before district can help carry the momentum towards their next game on Friday.
“We’re just excited to take the positives from this victory and learn from the negatives,” Roybal said. “We just have to come out with more energy, play fundamentally, and take care of the basketball.”
For Goddard, the Lady Rockets will start their district opener at Portales on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Goddard has a record of 13-7 for the regular season. The Lady Coyotes will also host their first district game against the Carlsbad Cavegirls on the same day at 7 p.m. Roswell is sitting with a record of 9-11 going into their district opener against Carlsbad. A game that was scheduled for Tuesday night for the Lady Coyotes against Hobbs was rescheduled to Jan. 31 due to weather, according to RISD.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
