Goddard High School senior golfer Chase Fields signed her letter of intent to attend Lubbock Christian University to play golf for the Chaps.
Fields will attend Lubbock Christian to pursue nursing as a major. This interest stems from her role as an instructor for the First Tee, a non-profit that teaches young golfers about the game and provides mentorship.
“First Tee influenced me to become a nurse. Lubbock Christian’s nursing program is one of the reasons I chose it. It’s awesome,” Fields said. “I like the beliefs and values of Lubbock Christian. The campus is super pretty and you are surrounded by many people who want to help you.”
Fields had not spoken to her new teammates in the LCU women’s golf program, but has talked to LCU’s golf head coach Gary Belt.
“He’s awesome,” Fields said. “He’s like a big teddy bear. The cutest coach I have ever met and he knows what he’s talking about.”
Fields said she is excited about the upcoming change and pursuing the next chapter in her life. Adrienne Fields, Chase’s mother, said she will always be her biggest fan and will be there for her home games despite the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Roswell to Lubbock.
“I will be watching her all the time,” Adrienne Fields said. “I would say just try as hard as she can and continue to persevere at whatever she’s doing, whether it is her school work or golf, and never to give up. I am proud of her. She has overcome many adversities and going to college is a great achievement.”
The Fields thanked family, friends and the Roswell community for the support they provided Chase and the Fields family through this transition period.
