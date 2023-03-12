Goddard's Chase Fields signs her letter of intent to attend Lubbock Christian School

Goddard senior golfer Chase Fields (center) signs her letter of intent to play golf and pursue nursing as a major at the Goddard High School main gym on March 3. Top row, from left: Toni Duggan, Chuck Abadie and Chris Abadie. Bottom row, from left: Adrienne Fields, Chase Fields and Stone Fields.

 Adrienne Fields Photo

Goddard High School senior golfer Chase Fields signed her letter of intent to attend Lubbock Christian University to play golf for the Chaps.

Fields will attend Lubbock Christian to pursue nursing as a major. This interest stems from her role as an instructor for the First Tee, a non-profit that teaches young golfers about the game and provides mentorship.