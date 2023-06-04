Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, with an increase of 158% since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year, according to the 2023 Sports and Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report.

A tennis court can provide up to four pickleball courts, and the shorter field allows a more socially-friendly game because both teams can communicate. The sport has a short learning curve to entice newer and older players looking to return to racket sports.