Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, with an increase of 158% since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year, according to the 2023 Sports and Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report.
A tennis court can provide up to four pickleball courts, and the shorter field allows a more socially-friendly game because both teams can communicate. The sport has a short learning curve to entice newer and older players looking to return to racket sports.
New Mexico Military Institute’s Colt Tennis head coach Chad Mann started the trend in Roswell by offering a free pickleball and tennis clinic in 2018. Since then, the sport has become popular among seniors in Roswell who want to exercise and get the competitive juices flowing. These folks get organized and play pickleball recreationally and in competitions in different parts of New Mexico.
Randy Lyons, a member of the Roswell Pickleball Club, said he enjoys playing with the men and women in the club and enjoys the social aspect of the sport.
“I like it because if you find a group that just wants to play for recreation, you laugh at yourself and pick on each other,” Lyons said. “It’s competitive. I like to win, but if I can play a long game, I’d instead do that and I don’t care if I win because it is about the activity.”
Recreational groups like the Roswell Pickleball Club in town have played pickleball at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center on West College and the tennis courts in Cahoon Park to accommodate everyone who wants to play. Tim Oracion, a member of the Roswell Pickleball Club said that the venue depends on the weather and the number of people who wants to play. The Roswell Pickleball Club gathers and plays pickleball early in the morning starting at 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We usually have 16-24 people playing and we usually play doubles, so a group of four can play on one court,” Oracion said. “We have people here that are in their 20s, some are in their teens and some that are in their 80s. Skill levels range from people who are beginning to advanced people who play in tournaments. We always welcome newcomers and help them learn the game.”
Oracion’s wife Donna, another member of the Roswell Pickleball Club, said she’s only been playing for over a year, but enjoyed playing with the club.
“It’s just such a fun sport,” Donna Oracion said. “It provides much social interaction, but is also a physical game. It’s very easy to learn but a lot of strategy is involved. The game goes by so fast, before you know it, you’ve played for two hours.”
During the summer, some players forgo playing indoors to go to the Cahoon Park tennis courts. Jeannie Reynolds from Artesia was invited to play at Cahoon Park and enjoys the challenge of meeting new players. Reynolds is used to playing on an indoor field and this is her first time playing on an outside court.
“It’s interesting because you don’t know how the others will play,” Reynolds said. “It’s a different game outside too. The wind is blowing and you have to play against it.”
Reynolds said that she likes to collect pickleball equipment as a part of her hobby.
“My husband likes to buy guns because he’s in a gun club,” Reynolds said. “I like to buy paddles. So, I go and look at paddles. So everything about pickleball is addictive.”
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.