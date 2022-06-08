Results of the 36th Annual Milkman Triathlon from last Saturday have been released for all age groups and disciplines.
The overall relay winners were Roswell locals Perry Toles, Jan Olesinski and Tessa Walker. They competed in the 50-59 age group and had an overall time of 1:14:44, completing 15.8 miles.
For the 30-39 age group relays, the team of Jerry Quiroga from Artesia, Gary Velasquez from Artesia and Michael Young from Roswell took first place with a time of 1:14:49. Second place went to the Roswell team of Todd Barela, Bill Romine and Seth Romine with a time of 1:17:43. Third place went to the team of Ashley Donaldson of Lubbock, Joe Harton of Roswell and Hannah Lilley of Roswell with a time of 1:19:47.
For the 40-49 age group relays, Roswell athletes Vedrana Scribner, Jennifer Flores and Tim Price put up a time of 1:34:28. There were no other relay teams in this age group.
In the 60-plus age group, Roswell athletes Dennis Pabst, Anna Pabst and Dwain Brown put up a time of 2:16:28. There were no other relay teams in this age group.
There were also soloist overall winners. Below are the top 10 winners and their times.
The female winners were: Ashley Donaldson took first place (1:15:20); Liz Chelli took second place (1:19:35); Angie Martinez took third (1:24:00); Fourth place went to Grace Walder (1:25:31); Fifth went to Osiris Ortiz (1:31:18); Kathy Foucar took sixth (1:38:00); Merry Nicholson placed seventh (1:41:34); Eighth place went to Kayla Dodd (1:43:13); Deana Weaver took ninth (1:46:40); and Staley Seidler was 10th (1:48:54).
The male athlete winners were: Gage Bonestroo in first place (1:03:48); Bobby Gonzales in second (1:04:02); Brent Aucutt placed third (1:05:31); Fourth went to Robert Browning (1:08:07); James Kehrle took fifth (1:09:35); Philip Hackbarth was in sixth place (1:11:01); Daniel Peregrino took seventh place (1:12:24); Humberto Rios took eighth place (1:12:51); Ninth place went to Jon Brown (1:13:44); and Matthew Voorbach took 10th (1:14:26).
Soloists also competed in their own age groups. For the female 25-29 age group, Liz Cheli took first, Grace Walder took second and Michelle Mora took third.
For the male 30-34 age group, Guillermo Nieto took first, Andrew Francis took second and Kevin Dileanis was third.
In the male 35-39 age group, Gage Bonestroo took first and Matthew Voorbach took second (1:14:26).
In the 40-44 age group, Daniel Peregrino took first, Tyler Smith second and Ron Haugen was third. For the female side of this age group, Ashley Donaldson took first, Angie Martinez was second and Osiris Ortiz was third.
The winners in the male 45-49 age group were Brent Aucutt in first, Rigo Rubalcaba in second and James Anderson in third. On the female side, Deana Weaver was the only competitor and her time was 1:46:40.
The male 50-54 winners were Robert Browning in first, Philip Hackbarth second and Humberto Rios third.
For the male 55-59 age group, James Kehrie was first, Chris Harris second and Kevin Sourisseau third. For the female group, Merry Nicholson took first and Staley Seidler took second.
For the male 60-64 age group, Bobby Gonzales was first, Bobby Dominguez second and John Litherland at third. On the female side, Valerie Rossi took first and Cheryl Martinez second.
In the male 65-69 age group, Jon Brown took first, Carl Armstrong second and Robert Blanchette third.
In the male 70-74 age group, Jasha Culteri was first and Wayne Sullivan second. On the female side, Kathy Foucar took first and Marie Freeland second.
For the male 75-79 age group, Elliott Foucar took first and Dennis Pabst second. On the female side, Carol Knight was the only athlete and her time was 2:40:37.
The only athlete in the 80-plus age group was Richard Park and he put up 1:52:23.
