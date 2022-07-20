The Alien Motor Speedway released its race results for last Saturday's races. The results were posted on the AMS website.
Rob Moseley from Los Lunas won the feature race in the United States Racing Association stock cars class. Second place went to Devon Jobin from Alamogordo and third place to Dustin White from Lamesa, Texas.
Matthew Machen from Roswell took first place in the USRA hobby stocks class. Brandon Kuykendall from Roswell was runner-up and Carlos Irvin from Dexter took third place.
Randy Doerhoefer from Roswell topped Cheyenne Nicholson from Wolfforth, Texas and Jana Cooper from Dexter in the bombers class.
Hudson Kermode from Roswell won against fellow Roswell natives Jayden Collins and Evelyn Thompson in the junior cyclones division.
The next race at the speedway is Saturday.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.