The New Mexico High School Coaches Association recently released the all-district baseball selections for Roswell High School and Goddard High School.
For the Rockets, five players were named to the first team, three to the second team, and one was named honorable mention.
Goddard senior pitcher Caleb Seely, junior pitcher Lucas Wright, junior outfielder Colby Eldridge, sophomore catcher Cinco Holloway and sophomore third baseman Ryan Alsup were NMHSCA first-team all-district selections for the 4A District.
Goddard senior pitcher Dustin Hardwick, sophomore outfielder Jonathan Silva, and again Caleb Seely (as a first baseman) were second-team all-district selections for the 4A District. Goddard senior infielder Luke Fulkerson was honorable mention as a second baseman.
For the Coyotes, one player was named to the first team and five to the second team.
Roswell junior Ivan Miramontes was selected to the first team as a utility player in the 5A District.
The second-team selections for Roswell High were senior outfielder Emiliano Bonilla, senior pitcher Sabino Lazos, senior pitcher Isaiah Garcia, sophomore catcher Eli Lynn and junior catcher/designated hitter Jerry Burrola.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.