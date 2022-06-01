The Roswell High School varsity track team competed at the 2022 5A New Mexico Activities Association Track And Field Championships at the University of New Mexico Track and Field Complex from May 13 to 14.
In the 100m hurdles, RHS junior Malia Dumlao placed second with a 15.23-second personal record. Dumlao was half a second faster than La Cueva High School’s Analisa Ibarra, but Sima Lucero, also from La Cueva, edged out Dumlao by 30 milliseconds.
In the Long Jump event, RHS junior Angela Monreal took fourth with a 17-03” jump. Monreal out-jumped La Cueva’s Mikayla Evans, who won first in the girls Triple Jump event.
RHS freshman Bryana Castro placed fifth in the 400m dash with a personal best time of a minute and 1.33 seconds.
For the boys, RHS sophomore Vernon Molinar earned fifth place in the boy’s Javelin Throw event with a 157-11” throw.
The RHS team of junior Robert Truex, freshman Josh Martinez, sophomore Jacob Sedillo, and junior Javin Sanchez placed sixth overall in the boys 1600 Sprint Medley. The Roswell team was right behind Centennial High School with a three-second difference.
“I can tell you we had a terrific group of kids with a lot of youth. Our athletes got better every week and peaked at the right time.” RHS track head coach Tim Fuller said. “As we continue to build our program, we are excited to compete in such a tough division. The coaching staff is developing new and innovative training programs to allow our athletes to excel at the highest levels. Things are looking up for the Roswell Coyotes men and women’s track programs!”
